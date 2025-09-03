Bison Name Erik Konwinski as Play-By-Play Broadcaster

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that Erik Konwinski has been named the team's next play-by-play broadcaster.

Konwinski spent the two previous seasons with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen where he served as the play-by-play broadcaster and coordinated business development and communications. He has broadcasted minor league hockey and junior hockey over the last six seasons while holding various media and community relations roles in the SPHL, NAHL, OHL and USPHL.

"Erik brings a strong skillset, personality, and professionalism that was sought after with this role," Zilch commented. "I couldn't be prouder to include him into the growth of our team and community. I'm confident he will make a positive impact in his role and throughout Bloomington/Normal."

Originally from Alpena, Michigan, Konwinski grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania, where his broadcast journey began. He hosted a weekly sports talk show on Gannon University's 90.5 WERG and broadcasted for the Lake Erie Bighorns. Additionally, he spent two seasons as a broadcast intern with the Erie Otters, eventually providing color commentary for a season before graduating with a degree in Digital Media Communications from Gannon University.

He served as Director of Broadcasting and Communications for the NAHL's Oklahoma Warriors during the 2022-23 season. During his tenure, he provided play-by-play and managed the team's social media and community outreach before heading to Fayetteville.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Bison and help grow this new brand of hockey in Bloomington and the surrounding area," Konwinski said. "We're 45 days away from Opening Night and I'm looking forward to an incredible season."

In addition to broadcasting, Konwinski will serve as the team's Manager of Media Relations & Broadcasting. All Bison games can be watched live on flosports.tv.

