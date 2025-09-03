Former Komet Lonnie Loach Passes Away at 57

The Fort Wayne Komets mourn the loss of former Komet Lonnie Loach, who passed away on Monday after a bout with cancer at the age of 57.

On April 21, 1991, Loach scored arguably the most important goal in Komets' history with an overtime game 7 goal at Indianapolis to defeat the defending Turner Cup champs. Eventually, he led the Komets to the Turner Cup final. It was the first season of Franke ownership, and that goal led to the rebirth of Komet hockey. That season, Loach had the third-best season in Komet history, scoring 55 goals and 76 assists for 131 points in 81 games. He is also the last Komet to score 50 goals in a season.

In 135 games with the Komets, Loach scored 70 goals, 109 assists for 179 points.

We send our deepest condolences to Lonnie's family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time.







