Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Forward Zach Faremouth
Published on September 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed forward Zach Faremouth for the 2025-26 season.
Faremouth, 24, joins the Gargoyles following a four-year career at Ferris State University where he appeared in 126 games and recorded 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound center capped off his senior campaign with a career-best eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 33 games, bringing size, strength, and net front presence.
"I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Greensboro," said Faremouth. "I've only heard great things about the city and fans and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to a great season and meeting all the new players and staff."
A native of Jackson, Michigan, Faremouth developed through the USHL ranks prior to college, suiting up in 150 games with Fargo, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines, where he totaled 53 points on 28 goals and 25 assists. He transitioned to the professional game late last season, playing three games with the Reading Royals, where he was coached by current Gargoyles Assistant Coach Jason Binkley.
"Zach is a big body center who I had the privilege to coach at the end of last season," said Binkley. "We expect him to make an impact right away with his ability to win faceoffs and using his size in front of the net."
The following is a list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:
Logan Nelson (F)
Luke Mylymok (F)
Wade Murphy (F)
Patrick Newell (F)
Anthony Rinaldi (F)
Colton Leiter (F)
Ethan Leyh (F)
Ryan Richardson (F)
The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.
