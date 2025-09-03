Fuel Re-Sign Jordan Martin and Nick Grima

FISHERS - The Fuel announced last week that they have re-signed forward Jordan Martin to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Martin rejoins the Fuel after playing 68 games for the Indianapolis team last year, where he scored 20 points and collected 39 penalty minutes.

Last season, Martin was an ace on special teams. Tallying five power-play points and five shorthanded points, two goals and three assists each.

He played 35 games for the Fuel in the 2023-2024 season. Martin played thirteen games with the Iowa Heartlanders and the Toledo Walleye during the 2022-23 season. He tallied three points. Prior to that, the 28-year-old played 41 games for the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL where he scored 14 goals and collected 21 points. He also posted a +20 +/- with the Bulls that season.

The Winnipeg native also played 14 games for Birmingham to end the 2021-22 season after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. In those 14 games, Martin tallied six points.

At the University of Wisconsin-Superior, the 5'11" forward played 93 games through four years and collected 55 points and 106 penalty minutes. He majored in Exercise Science with a concentration in Community and Public Health Promotion while attending.

Martin on returning to the Indy Fuel:

"I am very excited and grateful to be back in Indy for another season. I am pumped to be back in Fishers at the Event Center in front of the best fans in the league. Can't wait to be back on the ice and in the community, see you all in October! Go Fuel!!!!!"

Nick Grima played for the Fuel during the 2024-2025 season. He played 55 games and recorded two goals, nine assists, and 46 penalty minutes. The 26-year-old played three 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff games and recorded an assist.

He first signed with the Fuel in March of 2024 and played three games where he tallied one assist.

Prior to that, Grima finished his fourth collegiate season with the University of Toronto, where he scored 41 points through 67 games and helped the Varsity Blues to the USports playoffs the last three seasons.

The 6'0, Toronto native led defensemen on his team in scoring during the 2023-24 campaign as well as the 2021-22 season for the Varsity Blues.

Prior to his collegiate career, Grima played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Peterborough Petes, Sarnia Sting, and most recently the North Bay Battalion. During his time in the OHL, Grima only missed the playoffs once.

Grima on returning to the Indy Fuel:

"I'm honestly just so grateful and excited to be heading back to Indy and the Fishers Event Center to be able to play in front of those passionate fans, work with world-class staff, and to be in the room again with all the boys."







