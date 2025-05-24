Lions Regain the Series Lead

May 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have taken a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Final thanks to a solid 3-1 victory over the Florida Everblades (affiliate of the St. Louis Blues) on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions showed a much more confident and structured game than in Game 4, taking control from the opening minutes of Game 5. They generated several high-quality scoring chances early on but were initially unable to beat Florida netminder Cam Johnson. With just over five minutes remaining in the first period, Tyler Hylland finally broke the deadlock with the Lions' first goal in two games.

Early in the second period, the Everblades tied the game on a power-play goal from Oliver Chau, scored just 12 seconds into a penalty to Jakov Novak. Trois-Rivières responded with consistent pressure, directing 14 shots at Johnson in the period, but the score remained even heading into the final frame.

The Lions struck early in the third, with Chris Jandric scoring a power-play goal to restore the lead. From there, head coach Ron Choules' squad tightened up defensively and allowed very few quality chances against. Alex Beaucage sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in regulation.

Game 6 will take place Tuesday night, May 27, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

First Star: Chris Jandric, Trois-Rivières Lions

Second Star: Tyler Hylland, Trois-Rivières Lions

Third Star: Alex Beaucage, Trois-Rivières Lions







