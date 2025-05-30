Kelly Cup Final - Toledo Walleye vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

May 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are set to face the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) in the Kelly Cup Final.

Offensive Firepower on Both Sides

The Lions' defense will have their hands full with ECHL back-to-back MVP Brandon Hawkins leading Toledo's attack. The league's top scorer this season with 89 points in 71 games, Hawkins has kept up the pace in the playoffs, tallying 22 points in 15 games. He's supported by fellow forward Trenton Bliss, who has contributed 20 points in as many postseason contests.

Ron Choules' squad can count on their own dynamic duo-Anthony Beauregard and Alex Beaucage. Beaucage currently leads the ECHL in playoff goals with 9, closely followed by Beauregard with 8.

Despite the presence of Hawkins, Toledo scored fewer goals than Trois-Rivières in the regular season-234 to the Lions' 251. The Lions also had more players with at least 30 points, with 10 compared to the Walleye's 9.

Shifting the Tempo

The Lions are coming off a grueling, hard-fought series against the Florida Everblades (affiliate of the St. Louis Blues)-a physically demanding battle that may have left its mark on key Trois-Rivières players. They will now have to quickly adjust to Toledo's high-speed, possession-driven style.

Led by puck-moving defenseman Jalen Smereck, the Walleye thrive on quick transitions and long breakout passes-an element the Lions saw less of in the more physical Eastern Conference Final. The opening minutes of Game 1 will be crucial, as Trois-Rivières must adapt rapidly to a series built on speed and skill rather than brute force.

Facing the Unknown

This marks the first-ever matchup between these two teams since the Lions joined the ECHL in 2021, adding another layer of intrigue. Trois-Rivières may benefit from the experience of Xavier Cormier and Morgan Adams-Moisan, both of whom faced Toledo last season as members of the Fort Wayne Komets (affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers). Their insight could prove valuable in identifying potential weaknesses in the Walleye's system.

As for Toledo, the only player with any connection to the Lions is Cole Gallant, who suited up for seven games with Trois-Rivières during the 2022-2023 season. However, he never played under current head coach Ron Choules, who took over in 2023-2024.

Series Schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, May 31 at 7:15 p.m., Huntington Center (Toledo)

Game 2 - Monday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m., Huntington Center (Toledo)

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m., Colisée Vidéotron (Trois-Rivières)

Game 4 - Friday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m., Colisée Vidéotron (Trois-Rivières)

Game 5* - Saturday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m., Colisée Vidéotron (Trois-Rivières)

Game 6* - Tuesday, June 10 at 7:15 p.m., Huntington Center (Toledo)

Game 7* - Thursday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m., Huntington Center (Toledo)

*If necessary







