Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 33: June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kelly Cup Playoff Record: 13-4-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

KELLY CUP FINALS RESULTS

May 31 vs. Trois-Rivieres (3-1 Win)

June 2 vs. Trois-Rivieres (5-1 Loss)

KELLY CUP FINALS GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 31 vs. Trois-Rivieres (3-1 Win)

June 2 vs. Trois-Rivieres (5-1 Loss)

June 4 at Trois-Rivieres (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1230, BCSN)

June 6 at Trois-Rivieres (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1230, BCSN)

June 7 at Trois-Rivieres (3 p.m., Fox Sports 1230, BCSN)

June 10 vs. Trois-Rivieres (if necessary) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports 1230, BCSN)

June 12 vs. Trois-Rivieres (if necessary) (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Split the Start: The Toledo Walleye split the first two games of the Kelly Cup Finals with the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The Walleye took a win in the series opener on Saturday (3-1), but the Lions rallied to even the series at 1-1 on Monday (5-1).

Big Game Blisser: Forward Trenton Bliss has stepped up during the Kelly Cup playoffs, scoring four goals over his last four games. The Appleton, WI native has tallied 21 points (9G, 12A) in the playoffs, including four power play goals and a game-winning goal.

Next Level Support: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 80 games. The Fish faithful have taken it to the next level, packing 8,600 people into the arena for Game 5 against Kansas City and both Games 1 and 2 against Trois-Rivieres, tying the single game attendance record not only for the playoffs, but in the Huntington Center. The crowd of 8,600 fans on Monday marked the seventh occurrence of that figure. The mark of 8,600 is the fifth-highest figure in Walleye history, trailing the four Winterfest games held at Fifth Third Field during the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons. The sellout streak spanning nearly two seasons has welcomed over 643,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 8,040 fans per game and 108% capacity. The last non-sellout in the Glass City was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Five Game Series: The Toledo Walleye head north to Trois-Rivieres for the first time in franchise history. The two teams will play a trio of games during the week with a pair of 7 p.m. starts on Wednesday and Friday before a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Sam Craggs (1G; GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .960 SVP)







ECHL Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.