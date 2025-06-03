Berkowitz Receives 2024-25 Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that linesman Logan Berkowitz has been named the 2024-25 recipient of the Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award.

The award honors an On-Ice Official for his contributions and dedication to the league officiating staff and is determined in voting of ECHL On-Ice Officials. It is named in honor of ECHL linesman Ryan Birmingham, who tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in May 2007.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to accept the Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award," Berkowitz said. "This award is deeply meaningful - not only because it carries the legacy of an official we tragically lost - but because it is voted on by my peers. To be recognized by those who stand beside me on the ice and understand the unique challenges of our game makes this especially significant.

"Thank you to Riley Yerkovich, Tim Nowak, Tim Mayer, Ryan Crelin, Dan Petrino and Mr. Kelly for your continued trust and belief in me. It's something I carry with great pride each time I step on the ice. I will always be grateful to Charlie O'Connor and Stephen Thompson for seeing something in me and giving me my start in the ECHL. Your trust set this journey in motion, and I'll never forget that. To Jamie Koharski, Rob Hearn, Paul Carnathan and all of the additional officiating coaches, thank you for constantly challenging me to improve and for helping me grow into the official I strive to be every game," Berkowitz continued.

"I also want to thank my parents, Alan and Robin, for raising me to be the kind of person who lifts others up both on and off the ice. Your love and encouragement are the foundation of everything I've been able to achieve. And to my wife, Bridgette - thank you for allowing me the freedom to chase my hockey passion, no matter how challenging it may be with our three young children. Your support means the world to me."

Berkowitz began his officiating career in 1998 with USA Hockey, and has worked numerous amateur tournaments since that time. He joined the ECHL staff in 2020-21, and earned an assignment working the Conference Finals this season.

"It is a privilege to recognize Logan for his outstanding contributions to the ECHL Officiating Team" said ECHL Director of Officiating Operations Riley Yerkovich. "Logan embodies everything that this award represents: humility, consistency and an unwavering commitment to the group. He's the definition of a team-first official, and has put the needs of the game before his own time and time again. His work ethic, attitude, and professionalism have made a lasting impact on our staff, and we are thrilled to see him recognized by his peers with such a meaningful honor."

The ECHL will present the award to Berkowitz during the 2025-26 season.

The 2007-08 edition of the ECHL Rule Book was dedicated to the memory of Birmingham, who was featured on the back cover, and ECHL on-ice officials wore a commemorative patch on their left shoulder that had 60, which is the number that Birmingham wore, and the initials RJB.

Birmingham began his officiating career when he was 12 years old in the Southgate Minor Hockey Association and worked his way into the USA Hockey Junior Officiating Development Program in 2003. Birmingham was hired as a full-time linesman by the ECHL in 2006 and worked 83 games in the regular season and four games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, including his final game, Florida at Charlotte, on April 17, 2007.

There are 38 former ECHL officials who are working as part of the NHL officiating team in 2024-25 with referees Riley Brace, Jake Brenk, Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski, Mitch Dunning, Trevor Hanson, Beau Halkidis, Ghislain Hebert, Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert, T.J. Luxmore, Liam Maaskant, Peter MacDougall, Morgan MacPhee, Michael Markovic, Wes McCauley, Jon McIsaac, Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney, Carter Sandlak, Graham Skilliter and Furman South and linesmen Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy, Julien Fournier, Brandon Gawryletz, Brandon Grillo, Mitchell Hunt, Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis, Kilian McNamara, Bevin Mills, C.J. Murray, Ben O'Quinn and Bryan Pancich.

Forty-five of the 88 referees working in the American Hockey League, came from the ECHL, while 82 of the 146 linespeople in the AHL have worked games in the ECHL.

Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award Winners

2024-25 Logan Berkowitz

2023-24 Chuck Schamel

2022-23 Nolan Bloyer

2021-22 Christopher Williams

2020-21 Sean MacFarlane

2019-20 Andrew Bruggeman

2018-19 Patrick Richardson

2017-18 Charlie O'Connor

2016-17 Scott DeBaugh

2015-16 Camden Nuckols and Oliver "Butch" Mousseaux

2014-15 Scott Senger

2013-14 Travis Jackson

2012-13 Brad Phillips

2011-12 Jason Rollins

2010-11 Paul Carnathan

2009-10 Ray King

2008-09 Michel Voyer

2007-08 David Jones







