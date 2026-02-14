Brendan Hoffmann Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Brendan Hoffmann has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

Hoffmann, 24, is in the midst of the best season of his ECHL career, reaching a career-best 51 points after a four-point performance on Tuesday against the Utah Grizzlies, an effort that included the first hat trick of his ECHL career.

The Charlotte, NC native is the current ECHL goal scoring leader with 32 tallies and ranks third in overall scoring with his 51 points.

He's put together three streaks of at least six consecutive games with a point, with his longest streak of nine games taking place from Jan. 10 to Feb. 1. That span included a seven-game goal scoring streak, one shy of the longest in Steelheads history.

The forward was also named an ECHL All-Star for the first time this season and was the sole player to represent the Steelheads at the event.

In his ECHL career, Hoffmann has racked up 157 points (79G, 78A) in 237 games with Idaho, Atlanta, and Reading.

This opportunity represents the first chance at AHL experience for Hoffmann after four seasons in the ECHL.

The Idaho Steelheads begin a three-in-three series tonight at 6:05 p.m. MST with the Wichita Thunder.







