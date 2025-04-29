Arena Football One Issues Statement on Corpus Christi Tritons

Nashville, TN - April 29, 2025 - Over the past week, there has been widespread news, rumors, speculation, and innuendo about the Corpus Christi Tritons and their status as members of Arena Football One.

The League is aware of all of this, and more that is not public at this time. We are working with all players, coaches, and teams to diligently gather all the relevant facts and information prior to a final resolution of this complex and fluid situation.

All information provided via theAF1.com is accurate and up to date, including schedules and player transactions.

