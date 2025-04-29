April 29 Transactions Update

April 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the April 29, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have been placed on long term injured reserve.

Khalib Slaughter Billings LB

Jevin Frett Billings WR

The following players have been released and are immediately eligible to sign anywhere as free agents.

Arthur Anderson Corpus Christi WR

Isiah McFarland Corpus Christi DB

Torrence Williams Corpus Christi DL

Reggie Howard Corpus Christi DL

Darius Prince Corpus Christi WR

Dwayne Hollis Corpus Christi DB

Terrance Ames Corpus Christi OL

Jamell Winn II Corpus Christi DL

The following players have been placed on team suspension.

Aeden Johnson Corpus Christi K

Jerron McGraw Corpus Christi WR

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 29, 2025

April 29 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.