April 29 Transactions Update
April 29, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the April 29, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have been placed on long term injured reserve.
Khalib Slaughter Billings LB
Jevin Frett Billings WR
The following players have been released and are immediately eligible to sign anywhere as free agents.
Arthur Anderson Corpus Christi WR
Isiah McFarland Corpus Christi DB
Torrence Williams Corpus Christi DL
Reggie Howard Corpus Christi DL
Darius Prince Corpus Christi WR
Dwayne Hollis Corpus Christi DB
Terrance Ames Corpus Christi OL
Jamell Winn II Corpus Christi DL
The following players have been placed on team suspension.
Aeden Johnson Corpus Christi K
Jerron McGraw Corpus Christi WR
