BIG3 Taps VICE for 14hrs of Live Games

April 29, 2025 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, the BIG3 announced that VICE Sports, the recently launched sports vertical from VICE Media, has joined the league as a new media partner and will distribute 14 hours of live BIG3 games on VICE TV channel, this summer. VICE Sports' season eight coverage will begin by televising two games on June 14, 2025, live at 6 pm ET, following the live CBS broadcast of the league's season opener at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, and continue through the summer. Tickets are available now at big3.com/tickets.

"We are so pleased to welcome VICE Sports to the BIG3 media lineup," said BIG3 President Jeff Kwatinetz. "We know that our content is completely unique in the summer sports marketplace and are fortunate to have found a partner that shares our values and respects our content strategy. Their young, irreverent, and connected viewership is the perfect audience for us and we look forward to creating a new home for our existing fans while continuing to expand and cultivate new BIG3 fanatics from VICE's outstanding viewership. We can't wait to bring our fast, physical, exciting product to VICE TV viewers beginning June 14."

VICE Sports will televise 14 live BIG3 games on eight dates between the June 14 premiere and the end of the regular season on August 9. CBS Sports will produce the BIG3 games carried by VICE TV.

"Everyone at VICE TV is beyond excited to add BIG3 basketball to our growing roster of compelling sports content," said Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV. "In a short time, we've established VICE Sports and transformed VICE TV into a true destination for bold, fearless sports programming, including documentaries, formatted shows, acquired content, and live sports like BIG3, that fans crave. Across all of VICE - TV, Studios, Digital - we're expanding our sports slate in a big way and building a true multi-platform brand that brings an authentic voice to sports as only VICE can."

This announcement is the latest in a series of major maneuvers to increase the visibility, pace, and competitiveness of the BIG3 for season eight, including the recent signing of First-Ballot Hall-of-Famer Dwight Howard, 4X NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, and 2010 fourth overall pick Wes Johnson. Team rosters will continue to be filled and adjusted until the conclusion of the 2025 BIG3 Draft on May 15, streaming live from Las Vegas at 7 pm ET. The league also continues to add significant partners ahead of tip-off on June 14, including Total Wireless, Walmart, Capital One, Merck, Coors, and Lowe's. This is the first season under the new city-based model, where eight all-new teams represent home markets in Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; the DMV metropolitan area; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; and Miami, FL.

