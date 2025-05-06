Collin Smith Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 8/9

May 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising defender Collin Smith has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench for Week 8/9, USL announced Tuesday. Smith started and played 90 minutes at outside back as Rising drew Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1-1 on May 3 at Weidner Field.

Smith won a team-high 10 duels against Colorado Springs on a 91% success rate (10/11). Additionally, the defender provided six final-third entires and his two successful dribbles were a team best. The match marked Smith's seventh start of the season in eight matches played.

"He has the pace, aerial threat and ground threat, but he can also play with the ball," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He has been very good at the things we have asked him to do."

With Rising's rotating absences along the back line, Smith has had to play both his natural outside back position as well at center back, a position he has played only one other time in his professional career: at San Antonio FC on April 6. Regardless of where he has been put on the field, Smith has stepped up to the challenge each time.

"Whatever the staff has in mind, I'm there, I'm open," Smith said. "Even if they say 'Hey, I need you playing the (number) six role,' that's where I'm going to be for the game. I do as best I can and luckily I have the guys around me that make it even easier."

The defender has a goal (4/12 vs. DET) and assist (3/15 at ELP), playing a team-high 675 minutes so far this season. Additionally. with 22 fouls won, Smith has proven himself a key cog in Kah's system, both in defense and attack.

Smith and Rising next take the field in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 against MLS side Houston Dynamo. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

