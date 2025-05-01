Indy Eleven Academy Wins 3 National Championships
May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Indy Eleven Academy squads went 3-0 on Sunday at the USL Pathway Spring Classic championship matches at the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay with its U14, U16, and U20 teams bringing home hardware!
All three championship teams will be honored at the First Team's July 26 home match vs. FC Tulsa at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium.
U20
Reigning USL Academy Finals winners Indy Eleven continued their dominance in USL events with a 3-0 victory over SSA Swarm in the U20 Men's Elite championship. The Boys in Blue opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a strike from Nikola Ivetic before doubling their advantage just before halftime on a counterattack finished by Ben Zec. Edin Cvorovic added the icing on the cake with six minutes remaining in the second half to give Indy Eleven its fourth consecutive win in USL spring competitions with the 2022-2024 USL Academy Cups and 2025 USL Pathway Spring Classic.
"The only thing harder than winning, is winning again," said Indy Eleven Academy Director and Head Coach Kiki Wallace. "To win four in a row as players age in and out each year illustrates the culture, character, and mentality of the players within the Indy Eleven Pro Academy. Each group feels a pride and responsibility to maintain the standard and championship ways of the previous group."
"We feel pretty confident having experience in these situations after recently being in the Finals in December," said Wallace. "I think the guys have been prepared and understood the conditions we've been playing in to get the job done."
"The draw (vs. Albion SC Colorado) was frustrating because we felt the PK call against us was minimal," said Wallace. "However, we quickly realized, New Mexico United had the goal differential tie breaker on us, so the draw was no different than a one or two-goal win in that we would have to beat New Mexico regardless to win the group. So there was no sense in sulking and our focus shifted to New Mexico."
For winning the USL Pathway Spring Classic, Indy Eleven secured its berth in the 2025 USL Academy Finals in December.
2025 USL Pathway Spring Classic Best XI U20 First Team
Victor Aguilar, F
Jake Alb, D
Edin Cvorovic, F
Ryan Hunsucker, GK
Ben Zec, F
Coach: Kiki Wallace
Indy Eleven Academy U20 Results
Apr. 24, Boston Bolts, 4-0
Apr. 25, Albion SC Colorado, 1-1
Apr. 26, New Mexico United, 3-0
Apr. 27, Southern Soccer Academy, 3-0
Indy Eleven Academy U20 Roster
Victor Aguilar, F, South Bend
Jake Alb, D, Crown Point
Ephram Amones, D, Zionsville
Kadiri Bello, F, Indianapolis
Gian Colassaco, F, Greenfield
Edin Cvorovic, F, Fishers
Rikito Deanda, M, Columbus, Ohio
Lucha Delcid, F, Fort Wayne
Bora Eldam, F, Noblesville
Xavier Evans, D, Yoder
Ivan Gutierrez, F, Lafayette
Ryan Hunsucker, GK, Westfield
Nikola Ivetic, M, Crown Point
Emile Khazal, M, Carmel
Maverick McCoy, D, Carmel
Ryan McGrath, GK, Noblesville
Evan Muckridge, D, Carmel
Jonah Mwilambwe, F, Normal, Ill.
Will Scheu, M, Indianapolis
Ben Zec, F, Carmel
U16
"This age group lost the 2024 Championship in a PK shootout, with a good core of that group back this year, they were locked in on redemption especially when the match went to the PK's," said Academy Director and Head Coach Kiki Wallace. "I was incredibly proud of them for their courage and mentality. This is a special and talented group with a bright future."
Indy Eleven Academy U16 Results
Apr. 24, Fox Soccer Academy, 1-0
Apr. 25, Wake FC, 5-0
Apr. 26, Miami FC, 3-1
Apr. 27, Nona FC, 1-1 (3-2 PKs)
Indy Eleven Academy U16 Roster
Justin Aguilar, D, South Bend
Nick Beam, M, Westfield
Carson Burch, M, Dublin, Ohio
Jayden Canales, F, Indianapolis
Theo Church, D, Westfield
Ignacio De Sousa, M, Carmel
Will Donley, F, Valparaiso
Thaddeus Elfreich, M, Indianapolis
Bodie Hash, F, Fishers
Antonio Juarez, D, Osceola
Brady Krouse, D, Fort Wayne
Colin Kuhl, D, Fishers
Cam Lance, D, Fishers
Matija Marjanovic, GK, Cedar Lake
Niko Metros, D, South Bend
Nery Pacheco, F, Lafayette
Diego Parra, M, Portage
Gavin Poehler, M, Zionsville
Sam Stolberg, GK, Bloomington
Max Suttner, F, Bloomington
U14
"Perseverance and tenacity are the top qualities needed to be champions at an event like this," said U14 Coach Kevin Lawrence. "Even though we were down a goal with less than eight minutes remaining, I knew we had the quality and the mentality to turn the tide. And I also knew that if we got one goal, we would get a second. Scoring twice in three minutes to come from behind and win a LIPAFC Derby in a cup final is something special, and it took a special group to do it.
These guys really wanted to make the First Team proud by beating Lou City! Words can't do justice to how proud I am of this group for truly persevering to create a moment that no one will ever forget!"
Indy Eleven Academy U14 Results
Apr. 24, Wake FC, 10-0
Apr. 25, Southern Soccer Academy, 2-1
Apr. 26, Nona FC, 2-0
Apr. 27, Louisville City FC, 2-1
Indy Eleven Academy U14 Roster
Mateo Anderson, F, Indianapolis
Finn Barrett, D, Carmel
Landon Bennett, D, Westfield
Jack Drewry, M, Carmel
Jonathan Facundo, M, Lawrence
Griffin Gollnick, F, Carmel
Arturo Gutierrez, GK, Indianapolis
Avery Horan, M, Carmel
Hunter-Michael Hutchins (Captain), D, Indianapolis
Jacob Johnson, M, Fishers
Beckett Milewski F, Carmel
Luis Ramirez, M, Indianapolis
Blake Rudolf, D, Batesville
Alexander Shunk, F, Westfield
Sebastien Shunk, D, Westfield
Liam Suttner, M, Bloomington
Delvin Terrazas, M, Indianapolis
Linden Youngren, M, Crown Point
