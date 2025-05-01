Indy Eleven Academy Wins 3 National Championships

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indy Eleven Academy squads went 3-0 on Sunday at the USL Pathway Spring Classic championship matches at the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay with its U14, U16, and U20 teams bringing home hardware!

All three championship teams will be honored at the First Team's July 26 home match vs. FC Tulsa at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium.

U20

Reigning USL Academy Finals winners Indy Eleven continued their dominance in USL events with a 3-0 victory over SSA Swarm in the U20 Men's Elite championship. The Boys in Blue opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a strike from Nikola Ivetic before doubling their advantage just before halftime on a counterattack finished by Ben Zec. Edin Cvorovic added the icing on the cake with six minutes remaining in the second half to give Indy Eleven its fourth consecutive win in USL spring competitions with the 2022-2024 USL Academy Cups and 2025 USL Pathway Spring Classic.

"The only thing harder than winning, is winning again," said Indy Eleven Academy Director and Head Coach Kiki Wallace. "To win four in a row as players age in and out each year illustrates the culture, character, and mentality of the players within the Indy Eleven Pro Academy. Each group feels a pride and responsibility to maintain the standard and championship ways of the previous group."

"We feel pretty confident having experience in these situations after recently being in the Finals in December," said Wallace. "I think the guys have been prepared and understood the conditions we've been playing in to get the job done."

"The draw (vs. Albion SC Colorado) was frustrating because we felt the PK call against us was minimal," said Wallace. "However, we quickly realized, New Mexico United had the goal differential tie breaker on us, so the draw was no different than a one or two-goal win in that we would have to beat New Mexico regardless to win the group. So there was no sense in sulking and our focus shifted to New Mexico."

For winning the USL Pathway Spring Classic, Indy Eleven secured its berth in the 2025 USL Academy Finals in December.

2025 USL Pathway Spring Classic Best XI U20 First Team

Victor Aguilar, F

Jake Alb, D

Edin Cvorovic, F

Ryan Hunsucker, GK

Ben Zec, F

Coach: Kiki Wallace

Indy Eleven Academy U20 Results

Apr. 24, Boston Bolts, 4-0

Apr. 25, Albion SC Colorado, 1-1

Apr. 26, New Mexico United, 3-0

Apr. 27, Southern Soccer Academy, 3-0

Indy Eleven Academy U20 Roster

Victor Aguilar, F, South Bend

Jake Alb, D, Crown Point

Ephram Amones, D, Zionsville

Kadiri Bello, F, Indianapolis

Gian Colassaco, F, Greenfield

Edin Cvorovic, F, Fishers

Rikito Deanda, M, Columbus, Ohio

Lucha Delcid, F, Fort Wayne

Bora Eldam, F, Noblesville

Xavier Evans, D, Yoder

Ivan Gutierrez, F, Lafayette

Ryan Hunsucker, GK, Westfield

Nikola Ivetic, M, Crown Point

Emile Khazal, M, Carmel

Maverick McCoy, D, Carmel

Ryan McGrath, GK, Noblesville

Evan Muckridge, D, Carmel

Jonah Mwilambwe, F, Normal, Ill.

Will Scheu, M, Indianapolis

Ben Zec, F, Carmel

U16

"This age group lost the 2024 Championship in a PK shootout, with a good core of that group back this year, they were locked in on redemption especially when the match went to the PK's," said Academy Director and Head Coach Kiki Wallace. "I was incredibly proud of them for their courage and mentality. This is a special and talented group with a bright future."

Indy Eleven Academy U16 Results

Apr. 24, Fox Soccer Academy, 1-0

Apr. 25, Wake FC, 5-0

Apr. 26, Miami FC, 3-1

Apr. 27, Nona FC, 1-1 (3-2 PKs)

Indy Eleven Academy U16 Roster

Justin Aguilar, D, South Bend

Nick Beam, M, Westfield

Carson Burch, M, Dublin, Ohio

Jayden Canales, F, Indianapolis

Theo Church, D, Westfield

Ignacio De Sousa, M, Carmel

Will Donley, F, Valparaiso

Thaddeus Elfreich, M, Indianapolis

Bodie Hash, F, Fishers

Antonio Juarez, D, Osceola

Brady Krouse, D, Fort Wayne

Colin Kuhl, D, Fishers

Cam Lance, D, Fishers

Matija Marjanovic, GK, Cedar Lake

Niko Metros, D, South Bend

Nery Pacheco, F, Lafayette

Diego Parra, M, Portage

Gavin Poehler, M, Zionsville

Sam Stolberg, GK, Bloomington

Max Suttner, F, Bloomington

U14

"Perseverance and tenacity are the top qualities needed to be champions at an event like this," said U14 Coach Kevin Lawrence. "Even though we were down a goal with less than eight minutes remaining, I knew we had the quality and the mentality to turn the tide. And I also knew that if we got one goal, we would get a second. Scoring twice in three minutes to come from behind and win a LIPAFC Derby in a cup final is something special, and it took a special group to do it.

These guys really wanted to make the First Team proud by beating Lou City! Words can't do justice to how proud I am of this group for truly persevering to create a moment that no one will ever forget!"

Indy Eleven Academy U14 Results

Apr. 24, Wake FC, 10-0

Apr. 25, Southern Soccer Academy, 2-1

Apr. 26, Nona FC, 2-0

Apr. 27, Louisville City FC, 2-1

Indy Eleven Academy U14 Roster

Mateo Anderson, F, Indianapolis

Finn Barrett, D, Carmel

Landon Bennett, D, Westfield

Jack Drewry, M, Carmel

Jonathan Facundo, M, Lawrence

Griffin Gollnick, F, Carmel

Arturo Gutierrez, GK, Indianapolis

Avery Horan, M, Carmel

Hunter-Michael Hutchins (Captain), D, Indianapolis

Jacob Johnson, M, Fishers

Beckett Milewski F, Carmel

Luis Ramirez, M, Indianapolis

Blake Rudolf, D, Batesville

Alexander Shunk, F, Westfield

Sebastien Shunk, D, Westfield

Liam Suttner, M, Bloomington

Delvin Terrazas, M, Indianapolis

Linden Youngren, M, Crown Point

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.