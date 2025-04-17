Indy Eleven Creates More Open Cup Magic in OT

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven defender Hayden White celebrated his 30th birthday a day late with the game-winning goal in the 123rd minute off an assist from midfielder Cam Lindley in the Boys in Blue's 1-0 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round victory over Miami FC in added extra time. Lindley delivered a perfect corner kick that White flicked home in the right corner of the goal in the final minute of stoppage time in the second 15-minute overtime period. It was White's first Indy Eleven goal and the 29th career assist for Lindley.

Indy Eleven rekindled its 2024 Open Cup magic when they won four straight matches to reach the Open Cup semifinals. The Boys in Blue will find out their opponent and the site for the Open Cup Round of 32 match on May 6 or 7 tomorrow morning at 9:15 am live on CBS Golazo Network's "Morning Footy" show.

Four Indy Eleven players (Reice Charles-Cook, Elliot Collier, Finn McRobb, Brem Soumaoro) made their season debuts, with Elvis Amoh and Josh O'Brien also making their first starts in 2025. In his Boys in Blue debut, Charles-Cook made six saves in 119 minutes to record a clean sheet. The Lewisham, England, native was active in added extra time was three saves in the first extra session, including a kick save in the 98th minute on a shot by forward Francisco Bonfiglio.

The Boys in Blue had their best chance in added extra time in the 108th minute when midfielder Bruno Rendon centered to forward Edward Kizza, with his header hitting the left goal post.

In the first half, Indy Eleven dominated possession, with the best scoring chance in the 23rd minute when Rendon's shot off a pass from Collier was punched over the top by Miami keeper Bill Hamid.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round

Indy Eleven 1:0 Miami FC (aet)

Wed., Apr. 16, 2025 - 7:30 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Records

Indy Eleven: 1-0

Miami FC: 2-1

Attendance: 4,366

Weather: Sunny, 57 degrees

Scoring Summary

IND - Hayden White (Cam Lindley) 120+3'

Discipline Summary

IND - Logan Neidlinger (caution) 5'

IND - Brem Soumaoro (caution) 32'

MIA - Allen Gavilanes (caution) 42'

MIA - Nicolás Cardona (caution) 42'

MIA - Daltyn Knutson (caution) 51'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 61'

Indy Eleven line-up: Reice Charles-Cook (Hunter Sulte 120'), Aedan Stanley, Josh O'Brien, Finn McRobb, Ben Ofeimu, Cam Lindley (captain), Logan Neidlinger (Hayden White 64'), Brem Soumaoro (Edward Kizza 64'), Elliot Collier (Maalique Foster 89'), Bruno Rendon, Elvis Amoh (Oliver Brynéus 76') (Pat Hogan 90').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Aodhan Quinn.

Miami FC line-up: Bill Hamid, Alejandro Mitrano (Brandon Bent 70'), Bolu Akinyode (captain), Daltyn Knutson, Nicolás Cardona, Diego Mercado, Matías Romero, Lucas Melano (Michael Lawrence 75'), Deian Verón (Gerald Díaz 84'), Allen Gavilanes (Sebastián Blanco 75'), Francisco Bonfiglio (Kevin Hoyos 114').

Miami FC subs not used: Rafael Martell, Juan Jiménez.

