El Paso Locomotive FC to Face Austin FC in Fourth Round of 2025 U.S. Open Cup

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After last night's dramatic victory in penalties over rivals New Mexico United, El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it will continue its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign against Austin FC on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 MT at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The Fourth Round match will be streamed on Paramount Plus.

In the second ever penalty shootout in Derby Del Camino Real history, El Paso came out on top over New Mexico United in a 2(4)-2(1) thriller in Albuquerque. A 97th-minute equalizer from Andy Cabrera sent the match to extra time and eventually penalties where he finished off the hosts to send Los Locos to the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history. Daniel Carter also got on the scoresheet in the 21st minute with his second goal of the tournament.

Austin FC, Locomotive's Fourth Round opponent, will be the first MLS club to square off with Locomotive in an official competition. This is their first match in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup as they currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.

