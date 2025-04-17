Rowdies to Host Orlando City in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are set to host Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday, May 7. Kickoff for the Open Cup clash is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Rowdies Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets for the Open Cup match against Orlando. Instructions on how to claim seats will be emailed to all Season Ticket Members.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 21, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can visit rowdiessoccer.com/tickets to purchase their tickets.

This marks the third meeting between the Rowdies and Orlando in the Open Cup. The two sides have squared off in the Third Round of the tournament twice previously. Orlando claimed a 4-1 win in the first meeting in 2014 and then a narrow 2-1 win in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Orlando went on to finish as Open Cup champions in 2022.

U.S. Soccer also confirmed today potential opponents for the Round of 16. If the Rowdies advance past Orlando, they will host the winner of the matchup between Nashville SC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

The Rowdies earned their spot in the Round of 32 by prevailing over USL League One newcomer FC Naples in a 10-round penalty shootout after finishing knotted 1-1 through 120 minutes of play. Tampa Bay's best finish in the Open Cup was in 2013, when the team advanced to the Round of 16 by knocking off four-time tournament champions Seattle Sounders FC.

The U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's club championship and has crowned a national champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The storied tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

Round of 32: May 6-7

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinals: Sept. 16-17

Final: Oct. 1

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.