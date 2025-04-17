Rowdies to Host Orlando City in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are set to host Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday, May 7. Kickoff for the Open Cup clash is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Rowdies Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets for the Open Cup match against Orlando. Instructions on how to claim seats will be emailed to all Season Ticket Members.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 21, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can visit rowdiessoccer.com/tickets to purchase their tickets.
This marks the third meeting between the Rowdies and Orlando in the Open Cup. The two sides have squared off in the Third Round of the tournament twice previously. Orlando claimed a 4-1 win in the first meeting in 2014 and then a narrow 2-1 win in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Orlando went on to finish as Open Cup champions in 2022.
U.S. Soccer also confirmed today potential opponents for the Round of 16. If the Rowdies advance past Orlando, they will host the winner of the matchup between Nashville SC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
The Rowdies earned their spot in the Round of 32 by prevailing over USL League One newcomer FC Naples in a 10-round penalty shootout after finishing knotted 1-1 through 120 minutes of play. Tampa Bay's best finish in the Open Cup was in 2013, when the team advanced to the Round of 16 by knocking off four-time tournament champions Seattle Sounders FC.
The U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's club championship and has crowned a national champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The storied tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
Round of 32: May 6-7
Round of 16: May 20-21
Quarterfinals: July 8-9
Semifinals: Sept. 16-17
Final: Oct. 1
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2025
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies to Host Orlando City in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC to Host Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32 against MLS Team New York Red Bulls - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Lexington Sporting Club to Host Kentucky Native Hannah Ellis for Post-Match Concert on April 26 as Part of 250Lex Month of Music - Lexington Sporting Club
- Republic FC Advances to Round of 32 Matchup against Open Cup Rival San Jose Earthquakes - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Face Austin FC in Fourth Round of 2025 U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising to Host Houston Dynamo in Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Round of 32 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rhode Island FC to Host New England Revolution in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Rhode Island FC
- North Carolina FC to Host Charlotte FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - North Carolina FC
- LouCity to Host MLS's Minnesota United in U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32 - Louisville City FC
- Preview: Hounds at Loudoun United FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics Renews Multi-Year Partnership with Lexington Sporting Club - Lexington Sporting Club
- Indy Eleven Creates More Open Cup Magic in OT - Indy Eleven
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces the Addition of New Board Member Kim Thompson - Oakland Roots
- Loudoun United FC and Virginia Revolution Soccer Club Merge to Create Northern Virginia's Premier Soccer Powerhouse - Loudoun United FC
- Fortuitous Partners Takes Major Step Forward on Tidewater Landing with National Real Estate Leaders Wood Partners and Pennrose - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds to Host NYCFC in Open Cup Round of 32 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- United Soccer League, Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® Announce Multi-Year Partnership - USL
- El Paso Locomotive FC Defeat New Mexico United in Penalties to Advance to Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Win at Home and Advance to Round of 32 in Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Herrera Goal Lifts Republic FC over El Farolito in U.S. Open Cup Play - Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising Draw FC Tulsa 1-1, Advance in Penalties to U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Advance Past Naples in Open Cup Penalty Shootout - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Closes Run in U.S. Open Cup, Slips in Penalty Kicks to Phoenix Rising FC - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.