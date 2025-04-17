Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces the Addition of New Board Member Kim Thompson

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC are expanding the Board of Directors to now include long time owner/investor Kim Thompson. Ms. Thompson is an active member of the Oakland community, an early investor and supporter of the organization, and brings decades of experience at PWC. Ms. Thompson first became an investor of the club back in 2019 before the team ever took the field when the project was a Purpose-driven soccer club with the ambition to harness the magic of Oakland and the power of sport as a force of social good.

Kim first moved to Oakland in 1987 to attend UC Berkeley School of Law. Except for a brief stint in San Francisco in the early '90s, she has been an Oaklander ever since and cannot imagine living anywhere else. She currently resides in Rockridge and can often be found walking or jogging around Lake Merritt or doing urban hikes in her neighborhood or other parts of the City. She and her husband have dined out at one of Oakland's many outstanding restaurants nearly every Friday night for the past 30+ years. Kim and her husband proudly raised their two kids in Oakland and have a deep appreciation for all the wonderful experiences Oakland offers to people of all ages. She would like all Oaklanders to have access to the best Oakland has to offer, so volunteers time with various nonprofit organizations who support Oakland youth. Kim especially enjoys Oakland's art and music scene, and enjoys wandering into the galleries and listening to the music of First Fridays in Uptown.

"Oakland's beauty, diversity and grit make it a truly special place to call home," said new board member, Kim Thompson. "The Oakland Roots and Soul SC organization understands and embodies those same qualities. The organization's commitment to our community drew me into the Roots and Soul family early on as an investor. I'm excited to now take on an expanded role as a new member of the board."

Kim is an education equity lawyer, a deeply engaged community leader and an advocate for positive social change.

Kim is a retired PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Principal (non-CPA partner). She held various roles at PwC over her 24 year career there. Most recently she was a Founding Fellow of the CEO Action for Racial Equity Fellowship, a business-led initiative to develop, promote, and scale sustainable public policies and corporate engagement strategies to advance racial equity across the United States. Before her fellowship work, Kim was PricewaterhouseCoopers' Global Advisory Risk & Quality Leader. Kim also led the PwC Global Risk Management Consultations team that provided risk management advice to the PwC Network on emerging risk issues across all of PwC's businesses. Kim also served as the U.S. firm's Black Inclusion Network Leader. Kim previously served as PwC's Global Deputy General Counsel. Before joining PwC, Kim was a commercial and securities litigator.

Kim has a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law where she was an editor of the California Law Review and Student President of Berkeley Law Foundation. She earned her B.A. in philosophy from Cornell University. Kim is an active participant in her local community and currently serves as Chair of the Board for Legal Services for Children, and on the Executive Committee of the Oakland Promise Board. In addition, she is a member of the board of directors for both the S.H. Cowell Foundation and the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center. She is also a Sustaining Member of the President's Council of Cornell Women (PCCW). She currently also practices education equity law part time. She previously served on the board of the Berkeley Law Alumni Association.

"We are honored to have Kim join the Oakland Roots and Soul Board," said Club Chair Steven Aldirch. "She brings tremendous experience from her professional roles and from her active engagement in the community. Kim has given the club her unwavering support since day one and we are excited to draw on her knowledge, influence, and respect in the Bay Area and in the community."

The Board currently Includes Investors Steven Aldrich and Barney Schauble as well as Cofounders Edreece Arghandiwal and Mike Geddes. The Board is responsible for maintaining the long term vision of the club, ensuring the organization is living its values, providing oversight and support for management, and has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure the long term success of the club.

