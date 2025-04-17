North Carolina FC to Host Charlotte FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC will host in-state MLS rival Charlotte FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Tickets for the match will be available here.
The Round of 32 showdown will be the first official meeting between North Carolina FC and Charlotte FC, but the pair faced off in a preseason match at First Horizon Stadium earlier this year. NCFC claimed a 1-0 victory behind a goal from Pedro Dolabella.
NCFC took down Dogwood Derby rival Charlotte Independence in the Third Round, erasing a 1-0 deficit early in the second half with three goals in six minutes. Oalex Anderson found the equalizer before Rodrigo Da Costa bagged a win-sealing brace.
The Round of 32 will be Charlotte FC's introduction to the 2025 competition, along with 15 other MLS clubs.
The winner of NCFC and Charlotte will face the winner of the USL Championship's Charleston Battery and MLS's DC United in the next round. As the first team selected in the Clint Dempsey group's draw, NCFC will have hosting priority in the Round of 16 with a win.
This marks the second time NCFC has faced off against two other North Carolina teams in a single U.S. Open Cup campaign, with the first being in 2017 when NCFC faced USL PDL side Carolina Dynamo and the Independence in the second and third rounds. NCFC has played 10 games against other North Carolina teams in the Open Cup, advancing to the next round in eight of those meetings.
