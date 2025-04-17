Hounds to Host NYCFC in Open Cup Round of 32

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will once again welcome MLS opposition to Highmark Stadium after being drawn to host New York City FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 in a match to be played May 6 or 7.

The date, time and broadcast information for the match is expected to be announced later this afternoon by U.S. Soccer.

It will be the first-ever matchup between the Hounds, Open Cup quarterfinalists in 2001 and 2023, and NYCFC, which began play in 2015 and has also reached the quarterfinals twice, in 2019 and 2022. The Hounds have hosted MLS teams at Highmark Stadium two times previously - in 2023 when they defeated the Columbus Crew, 1-0, and in 2015, when they lost in extra time to D.C. United, 3-1.

Tickets for the match will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. this Tuesday, April 22 through Ticketmaster and the Highmark Stadium Box Office. Hounds season ticket holders will be invoiced and can lock in their seats for the Open Cup match until the end of day Sunday, April 20.

The Hounds reached the Round of 32 by winning its Third Round match Tuesday, 1-0 over Columbus Crew 2 of MLS Next Pro, while MLS teams are entering the competition this round.

The winner of the Round of 32 match will advance to face the winner between the Philadelphia Union and Indy Eleven. The Union would host that match, while the Hounds would host if they advanced to face Indy.

