LouCity to Host MLS's Minnesota United in U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32
April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Louisville City FC will host Major League Soccer competition in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32, drawing Minnesota United FC for a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, matchup at Lynn Family Stadium.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at LouCity.com/OpenCup or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. Season ticket members who previously opted into 2025's home Open Cup games will see tickets hit their accounts in the coming days.
Should LouCity advance, it would host the winner of MLS's St. Louis City SC and USL League One's Union Omaha in the Round of 16.
The LouCity-Minnesota matchup will mark the second time an MLS foe visits Lynn Family Stadium following a Round of 16 Open Cup clash with Nashville SC in 2022. Going back to 2018, LouCity registered a "Cup-set" of an MLS side when defeating the New England Revolution.
Minnesota United sits second in MLS's Western Conference with a 4-1-3 record. The club is led by second-year coach Eric Ramsay, a 33-year-old Welshman who previously served as a first-team coach with Manchester United of England. Ramsay became the youngest permanent head coach in MLS history when he was named to the post in March 2024.
LouCity head coach Danny Cruz also has a connection with Minnesota. As a player, Cruz spent the 2016 season in the Twin Cities, appearing in 24 matches for United during the club's tenure in the North American Soccer League.
Notable Minnesota United players include Will Trapp, who has 20 caps with the United States; Finnish international Robin Lod; and Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
America's oldest ongoing national soccer competition, the Open Cup is an annual knockout tournament that dates back to 1914. Its lore stems from the ability of amateur and lower-division clubs to face off with - and potentially upset - higher-division counterparts.
Coverage of LouCity vs. Minnesota United will stream on Paramount+.
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
Round of 32: May 6-7
Round of 16: May 20-21
Quarterfinals: July 8-9
Semifinal: September 16-17
Final: October 1
