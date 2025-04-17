FC Tulsa Closes Run in U.S. Open Cup, Slips in Penalty Kicks to Phoenix Rising FC

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign came to an end in the Third Round on Wednesday night, falling 1(2)-1(4) in a penalty shootout to Phoenix Rising FC at Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium.

Phoenix opened the scoring in the 51st minute, slipping a ball through the back line for Jearl Margaritha to finish. Tulsa responded with a gritty stretch on both ends of the pitch. Midfielder Stefan Lukic found the breakthrough in the 88th minute, blasting home a left-footed volley to bring the match level and ignite the home crowd.

Lukic generated the goal with Phoenix down a man, as Remi Cabral notched two yellow cards during the contest, sending the club to 10 men during the 75th minute. In his debut, Al Hassan Toure nearly etched nylon in the 104th minute for FC Tulsa, however, his header attempt drifted high from the center of the penalty area.

Making his return in goal, Johan Peñaranda anchored the back line throughout the night with multiple crucial stops - including a sprawling save in the 55th minute to keep it a one-goal match. Peñaranda, along with the Tulsa defense, held firm again in the first extra time period as Phoenix sought a late winner.

Peñaranda and the back line turned away three dangerous chances in the eighth minute, closing the night with seven saves.

FC Tulsa nearly found the winner in the 119th minute after earning a penalty following a handball in the box. Taylor Calheira stepped to the spot with a chance to seal it, but Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky guessed correctly and made the stop at the bottom-left corner to force a shootout.

In the shootout, Kalil ElMedkhar's opening attempt for FC Tulsa was saved, and Faysal Bettache's second sailed over the bar. Arthur Rogers and Giordano Colli converted in rounds three and four, but Phoenix converted all four of its chances, including the clincher from Carl Sainté.

Despite the result, FC Tulsa leaves the Open Cup with confidence and momentum heading into league play.

Up next, the club travels west for a USL Championship fixture against Las Vegas Lights FC this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT with the match streaming live on ESPN+.

Goals:

51' PHX - J. Margaritha

89' TUL - S. Lukic

122' PHX - E. Cuello (PK)

123' PHX - J. Scearce (PK)

124' TUL - A. Rogers (PK)

124' PHX - C. Walls (PK)

126' TUL - G. Colli (PK)

127' PHX - C. Sainté (PK)

Cards:

19' TUL - M. Cerato

68' PHX - R. Cabral

75' PHX - R. Cabral

123' PHX - D. Rivera

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Harvey St Clair, Owen Damm, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato, Delentz Pierre, Alexander Dalou, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Stojanovic

(Subs Used: K. ElMedkhar, A. Rogers, E. Laszo, S. Lukic, A. Toure, F. Bettache)

PHX: Patrick Rakovsky, Emil Cuello, Braxton Montgomery, Pape Boye, Collin Smith, Hope Avayevu, John Scearce, Noble Okello, Rémi Cabral, Jearl Margaritha, Ihsan Sacko

(Subs Used: C. Sainte, D. Rivera, D. Johnson, C. Walls, J. Ping)

