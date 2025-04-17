Phoenix Rising to Host Houston Dynamo in Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Round of 32

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC continues its run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32 against Houston Dynamo. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, May 7, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The match will stream live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Rising advance to the Round of 32 after drawing FC Tulsa 1-1 and winning in penalty kicks on April 16 at Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Notably, this marks a second straight season Rising has advanced to the Round of 32, and the third time it faces an MLS opponent in Open Cup play (2024 v. SEA; 2014 v. LAG).

May 7 marks the first-ever competitive matchup between Rising and Houston Dynamo. The MLS side currently sits 13th in the Western Conference with just a single win in league play (1-4-3, 6pts). Houston travels to Phoenix following an away match against LAFC on May 3, while Rising return home following a weekend match away to Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

2025 marks Rising's 11th season competing in the U.S. Open Cup. The club has played 17 matches in the cup competition (8-7-2), making its first appearance in 2012 as Arizona United SC. Rising made its deepest run in U.S. Open Cup play last season, defeating North Carolina FC 2-1 on May 8 in Cary, North Carolina, before bowing out in the Round of 16 in a 2-1 loss to Seattle Sounders on May 22 at Starfire Sports Stadium.

One of the most historic competitions in US Soccer, the U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion annually since 1914 - except in 2020 and 2021 (COVID-19). Now in its 110th season, the competition is the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.

In March, U.S. Soccer announced it more than doubled the tournament's prize money from $475,000 to $1 million. The winner will receive $600,000 and a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, while the runner-up will receive $250,000. Notably, should Rising finish as the last USL Championship side left in the competition, it will receive $50,000.

The winner of the match will face the winner between Austin FC and El Paso Locomotive FC in the Round of 16, which is scheduled to take place either May 20 or 21. The U.S. Open Cup Final will be played on October 1.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.