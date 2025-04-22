Rémi Cabral Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 7

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising forward Rémi Cabral has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench for Week 7, USL announced Tuesday. Cabral finished with his first-career multi-assist match in Rising's 2-2 draw against Sacramento Republic FC on April 19 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Cabral created three chances against Sacramento and finished with eight passes in the final third, both team highs. For the first goal, it was Cabral who sprung forward Jearl Margaritha down the right channel, allowing him to receive the ball, dance and unleash a curled effort into the upper-left corner of the net. On the second, Cabral raced to the endline to receive a threaded pass and square it back to the top of the box, where forward Damián Rivera unleashed a second curling effort.

I like to play with (the forwards)," Cabral said following the match. "Everyone likes to play with good players, and obviously they're really good. You can tell we have many weapons in front and in midfield. I enjoy playing and training with them everyday.

Cabral now has three assists in all competitons this season, including in consecutive matches. Notably, the match against Sacramento Republic FC marked the first time Cabral assisted in a regular-season match since he did so against Miami FC on May 18, 2024. The French forward has started in each of Rising's seven regular-season matches, with three goals scored and two assists across 544 minutes. He is the fourth Rising player to be named to a Team of the Week (Hope Avayevu, Rivera, Margaritha).

Cabral and Rising return to action in USL Jägermeister Cup play against San Antonio FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) Saturday, April 26, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

