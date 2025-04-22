FC Tulsa Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week 7

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - FC Tulsa earned starting nods from forward Taylor Calheira, defender Arthur Rogers and head coach Luke Spencer on the USL Championship Team of the Week 7 roster, the league announced today.

The club earned three selections, its most this season, behind a 4-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC to open its roadstand. Headlined by a three-goal first half, its first of the season, FC Tulsa jumped to second in the Western Conference with a 4-2-0 (12 points) record.

Calheira logged his first brace in USL Championship play on Saturday, opening the contest by calmly converting the club's first penalty of the season in the 28th minute, then sealed the result with a composed finish in the 67th to complete his effort. The performance notched his first Team of the Week nod of the season and moved him to five goals across all competitions, with three in league play.

Rogers collected his third league appearance this weekend after assisting on Calheira's closing goal while adding four clearances and five possessions won. The Englishman has earned full 90s in all five of his matches this year and added a composed penalty shootout score in last week's match against Phoenix Rising FC in the U.S. Open Cup.

Spencer becomes the first head coach to earn a pair of Team of the Week berths this season, helping FC Tulsa to its first three-goal league win since 2023, a 5-2 victory against Hartford Athletic.

FC Tulsa returns on the road Saturday at 6 p.m. CT as it takes on USL League One side One Knoxville in its USL Jägermeister Cup opener.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.