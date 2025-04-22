Miami FC Snags First Home Win of the Season against a Pair of Familiar Faces

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC picks up their second win in a row against a tough North Carolina FC team led by former Miami FC Captain Paco Craig. The narrow 2-1 win brings Miami FC to 2-4-0 on the season. Miami FC may have finally found their stride after this great showcase of effort and execution.

Miami FC looked like a carbon copy of the team that was so incredibly successful last week against a tough San Antonio FC team. Applying pressure early on into the game, making sure they take the early game lead by dominating the first half, then playing relentless defense the rest of the way.

Miami FC showed last week how having a lead early can change the dynamics of a game entirely and tonight was no exception. Forward Francisco Bonfiglio continued to dominate for the club as he was able to find an opening in the 18th minute of the contest to give Miami FC the lead early.

Defender Daltyn Knutson continues to make his presence known as he's able to connect with the back of the net in the 26th minute of the game giving Miami FC a 2-0 lead before the first 30 minutes of regulation. Knutson constantly flashes why he is one of the best offensive defenders in the league.

A familiar face in net for North Carolina FC as former Miami FC Goalkeeper Jake McGuire made the start for the club tonight. On the opposite end of the field, Miami FC's very own Bill Hamid continued his dominant stretch from last week saving 4 shots on goal in this one, this comes just a week after he saved 5 against San Antonio FC.

North Carolina FC's Paco Craig was able to snag a goal in stoppage time at the end of the first half cutting down the lead to one. An unfortunate goal but the team responded in great fashion as they didn't let that one play define the way the rest of the contest would go.

Miami FC's defense would go on to give North Carolina FC fits all night by not allowing them to get many clear shots on goal and forcing them into bad positions for potential setups. North Carolina FC attempted 14 shots on the night while only having 5 on goal, a solid ratio given the circumstances.

Fouls continue to hurt Miami FC as they pick up another 15 in this contest, however, the yellow cards drastically decreased from a week ago cutting it down from 7 to 2. The club needs to begin to emphasize the importance of reducing fouls as much as possible if they want to stay at a high level of consistent play.

Miami FC now looks ahead to next week as they will face the in-state rival Tampa Bay Rowdies. A rematch of a game from earlier in the year, one in which Miami FC would lose 2-1 in regulation. Hoping for a better result this go around, Miami FC will ride the momentum of this game heading into next week.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, April 26th at 7:30 PM at Al Lang Stadium

For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.