San Antonio FC Adds Midfielder Dyllan Mendoza on USL Academy Agreement
April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has added midfielder Dyllan Mendoza to the roster on an academy agreement, pending league and federation approval.
Mendoza was named to the USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament Second Team as one of the top performers across the four days of competition at IMG Academy in December 2024. The 18-year-old appeared in several of San Antonio's preseason contests this year and has been with the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos since 2020. He will continue his career in San Antonio this fall after signing to play collegiately to Saint Mary's University in March.
San Antonio FC is back in action Wednesday, April 23 hosting defending league champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2025
- San Antonio FC Adds Midfielder Dyllan Mendoza on USL Academy Agreement - San Antonio FC
- From Sydney to the Sidelines: Andrew Christiansen Joins FC Tulsa's Climb - FC Tulsa
- Orange County Soccer Club Partners with Alexander Murray & Co. to Create Limited Edition Single Malt Whisky - Orange County SC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Westchester SC: April 27, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Robert Coronado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- First USL Goal Earns Dominik Wanner Team of the Week Honors - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rémi Cabral Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 7 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Abraham Romero Has Been Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 7 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- FC Tulsa Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week 7 - FC Tulsa
- Miami FC Snags First Home Win of the Season against a Pair of Familiar Faces - Miami FC
- LouCity & Racing Academy Completes Merger with Elizabethtown FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Adds Midfielder Dyllan Mendoza on USL Academy Agreement
- San Antonio FC Falls to Union Omaha 0-1 in U.S. Open Cup
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Union Omaha
- San Antonio FC Falls Short Against Miami FC 2-1
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Miami FC 4/12/25