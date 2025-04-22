San Antonio FC Adds Midfielder Dyllan Mendoza on USL Academy Agreement

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has added midfielder Dyllan Mendoza to the roster on an academy agreement, pending league and federation approval.

Mendoza was named to the USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament Second Team as one of the top performers across the four days of competition at IMG Academy in December 2024. The 18-year-old appeared in several of San Antonio's preseason contests this year and has been with the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos since 2020. He will continue his career in San Antonio this fall after signing to play collegiately to Saint Mary's University in March.

San Antonio FC is back in action Wednesday, April 23 hosting defending league champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

