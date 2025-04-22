Abraham Romero Has Been Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 7

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Abraham Romero has been named to Team of the Week Bench for week 7 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Romero had an impressive night on Saturday against El Paso Locomotive, where he had eight saves, two clearances, and made 30 passes.

Romero's most notable save was in the 76'. El Paso player shot from right outside the box, then Romero swatted it away. But then El Paso gained control, going in for another shot, but then was hit away again by Romero, and with the help from defender Matt Mahoney.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 7

GK - Bill Hamid, Miami FC

D - Jürgen Damm, Oakland Roots SC

D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC

D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa

M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M - Robert Coronado, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Allen Gavilanes, Miami FC

F - Darren Smith, Detroit City FC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery

F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench: Abraham Romero (COS), Emmanuel Samadia (HFD), Julian Bravo (OAK), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Dominik Wanner (SAC), Rémi Cabral (PHX), Peter Wilson (OAK)

