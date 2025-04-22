LouCity & Racing Academy Completes Merger with Elizabethtown FC

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







The LouCity & Racing Academy - the youth club arm of Louisville's professional soccer clubs - is expanding its footprint for the 2025-2026 season having merged with Elizabethtown FC.

LouCity & Racing South will provide a new level of opportunity to players in Hardin County and surrounding areas, adding to the academy's programs already thriving in Louisville, Oldham County and Shelby County.

"This merger marks a pivotal moment for soccer's growth in Kentucky, forming a more straightforward pathway for aspiring players throughout the region," said Guillermo Sanchez, executive director of the LouCity & Racing Academy. "We'll now be able to integrate Elizabethtown FC's strong foundations with our resources, including enhanced coaching education and a unified development model. This merger aims to elevate the soccer experience and opportunities for all players in the region."

Click here to register for LouCity & Racing South tryouts that start Monday, June 2. Ages run from the U9-U19 levels for both girls and boys.

The LouCity & Racing Academy merger with Elizabethtown FC builds on an established partnership between the clubs. Elizabethtown FC coaches and support staff will continue in their roles with added support from the academy, which to date has produced six professional signings to the LouCity first team.

"This is the next step in the development of a player-first community that has been many years in the making," said Alex Shearer, president of Elizabethtown FC. "The combination between the increased focus on our under-12 players locally with the increased opportunities for our over-13 players will provide an incredible pathway for every single player to choose the best journey for their individual goals. I am excited to see our soccer community grow and work together towards this shared endeavor!"

LouCity & Racing South will launch with support from local partners including Bluegrass Sportsplex, The Cecilian Bank, Cooper & Cooper Law Offices and the nonprofit LouCity & Racing Foundation.

