From Sydney to the Sidelines: Andrew Christiansen Joins FC Tulsa's Climb
April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
Andrew Christiansen's journey has taken him from the Australian coastline to ONEOK Field's primetime.
Known for his leadership, tactical insight and commitment to team culture, Christiansen has earned a reputation for helping players and clubs reach their full potential. Now, he brings that passion and experience to Tulsa at a pivotal moment in the club's growth, joining this month as an assistant coach.
This was a great opportunity for me to move to the States and join FC Tulsa, Christiansen said. After speaking with Caleb and Luke, I got a real sense of the positive energy within the club - good plans, good intentions. I wanted to be involved.
A decorated professional in the Australian A-League, he came to Green Country following stints as an assistant coach of the Western Sydney Wanderers and the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League. Joining former A-League players Giordano Colli and Al Hassan Toure in Tulsa, Christiansen sees the USL Championship as a league full of quality, with a style of play that brings fresh challenges and opportunities.
The USL Championship is a mature league. The players are physically strong, and I've enjoyed what I've seen so far, Christiansen said. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm here to contribute, to put my own stamp on things and to help in any way I can.
Christiansen's coaching journey began early. After retiring from playing at 19 due to knee injuries, he transitioned quickly into coaching, developing his craft with some of the A-League's most respected programs. For him, coaching is about the daily process, pushing individuals and teams to improve together.
I love working within a team, staff and players alike, to achieve something meaningful, Christiansen said. The journey of daily improvement is what motivates me. Success on the pitch is a reflection of that commitment.
Christiansen was drawn to Tulsa not only by the league, but also by the club's clear direction and shared ambition. Now, with the club off to a strong start and sitting second in the Western Conference, his arrival comes at the perfect time as FC Tulsa looks to push even higher.
My main question for Caleb and Luke was, 'What are the intentions of the club?' he said. They were very clear about where FC Tulsa is heading. That vision and energy made me want to be part of it. We want to build something here, and I'm excited to be involved.
