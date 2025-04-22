First USL Goal Earns Dominik Wanner Team of the Week Honors
April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Today, USL Championship announced the Week 7 Team of the Week. Following his standout performance in Saturday's draw against Phoenix, Republic FC winger Dominik Wanner (pronunciation: Von-ner) was named to the league's weekly top squad.
Making his seventh appearance across all competitions, Wanner doubled Republic FC's lead in the 34th minute. The play began with a dead ball restart and with a sequence of 15 unbroken passes, the Indomitable Club moved the ball forward for Jack Gurr to control it on the right side. Gurr floated a perfectly-weighted ball to the back post, where Wanner's one-touch volley flew past the keeper for his first goal in a Sacramento jersey. He also created four chances and won all four of his tackles to help Republic FC secure a point on the road.
A native of Mainz, Germany, Wanner signed with Sacramento this past offseason and has become a dynamic two-way player on the left flank. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he's ranked second among the league's defenders with 11 chances created and has posted seven clearances, 16 possessions won, and 17 duels won.
This is Wanner's first career USL Championship Team of the Week selection and the club's sixth of the season.
This Saturday, Republic FC will play its inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup match, beginning group play with an inter-league contest against League One side AV Alta FC. Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets and from gates until kickoff, fans can enjoy a $5 craft brew drink special. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.
