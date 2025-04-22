Robert Coronado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7
April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Robert Coronado earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 after scoring his first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Saturday.
After returning to the lineup, Coronado was all over the pitch for Locomotive in the road affair. He created a team-high five chances and 22 passes in the final third while also winning three of four duels. His goal in the 13th minute off a beautiful run from Amando Moreno came just 109 seconds after the hosts opened the scoring.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4
GK - Bill Hamid, Miami FC
D - Jürgen Damm, Oakland Roots SC
D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC
D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa
M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery
M - Robert Coronado, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC
M - Allen Gavilanes, Miami FC
F - Darren Smith, Detroit City FC
F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery
F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa
Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa
Bench: Abraham Romero (COS), Emmanuel Samadia (HFD), Julian Bravo (OAK), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Dominik Wanner (SAC), Rémi Cabral (PHX), Peter Wilson (OAK)
