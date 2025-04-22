Orange County Soccer Club Partners with Alexander Murray & Co. to Create Limited Edition Single Malt Whisky

Irvine, CA - Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with renowned whisky producer Alexander Murray & Co. This partnership marks one of the first-ever collaborations between a U.S. sports team and a Scottish whisky brand to creating a limited edition single malt whisky that will be available to fans and whisky enthusiasts alike.

The exclusive whisky, a 12-year-old single malt from the Teaninich distillery, will be released in a special limited edition featuring OCSC's iconic branding and colours. This unique creation will be available for in-store purchasing at Hi-Times Wine Cellars in Costa Mesa and online at shop.alexandermurray.com. It will also be served in the stadium, offering fans the chance to enjoy a one-of-a-kind product while watching the game at Championship Soccer Stadium.

We're incredibly excited to announce this partnership with Alexander Murray, said Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County Soccer Club. Our team has always strived for excellence both on and off the field, and this collaboration with a respected brand like Alexander Murray reflects that commitment. This limited edition whisky is a perfect way to honour the unforgettable season we had in 2021, and we're thrilled that our fans will be able to share in this experience.

In addition to the special edition whisky, Alexander Murray & Co. also becomes the official single malt whisky partner of OCSC. The brand's premium single malt whiskies will now be available for purchase at the club's stadium, providing fans with a distinctive and elevated experience during match days. As part of the partnership, OCSC and Alexander Murray will host exclusive ticketed whisky-tasting events, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the brand and enjoy a premium whisky experience.

Chris Cusiter, CEO of Alexander Murray & Co., expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, This is a very exciting moment for both Alexander Murray and Orange County Soccer Club. As both a whisky producer and part-owner of the club, it's an honour to bring our two passions together in such a meaningful way. We are thrilled to create a product that not only represents the incredible achievement of OCSC's 2021 season but also connects us with the passionate fanbase. We look forward to offering this special whisky to fans and being part of their matchday celebrations.

