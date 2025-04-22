Monterey Bay Travels to Albuquerque for Fixture with New Mexico

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Monterey Bay FC (4-1-2, 14 points) heads to its next stop on the current road trip - Albuquerque, New Mexico - for a must-watch Western Conference clash against New Mexico United (4-1-0, 12 points). Kickoff from Isotopes Park is set for 6:00 p.m. PT in Week 8 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay enters the midweek match atop the Western Conference standings, aiming to extend their unbeaten run in league play to a club-record seven matches. Fresh off a draw in Lexington over the weekend, the Crisp-and-Kelp now face a significant early-season test against fourth-place New Mexico United at Isotopes Park - also known as The Lab. With the sides separated by just two points going into the match, a win for New Mexico would jump them over the Seasiders in the table. On the flip side of the fixture, a win for Monterey Bay would add some welcome separation, but would also be quite the early statement to the rest of the league.

Adding to the intrigue, Swedish striker Adam Larsson is expected to return to the lineup after a five-week absence due to injury, bolstering Monterey Bay's options up top the formation. Larsson's presence could be pivotal in breaking down a resilient New Mexico side that has earned three consecutive clean sheets and only conceded four goals so far this season in total.

The previous meeting between the two sides also took place at Isotopes Park back on August 17, 2024.. Despite goals from Alex Dixon and Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay fell 3-2 to New Mexico behind a decisive header from Kalen Ryden in the 78th minute. Overall, Monterey Bay FC trails in the all-time series with a 2-3-1 record, seeking the club's first win in Albuquerque.

New Mexico United vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Isotopes Park; Albuquerque, New Mexico

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025; 6:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Sunny and 76°F

2025 Records

New Mexico United (4-1-0, 12 pts, 4th West); Monterey Bay FC (4-1-2, 14 pts, 1st West)

