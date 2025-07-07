Switchbacks Entertainment Announces That Deadman's Brewfest Will Return to Weidner Field in 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Switchbacks Entertainment announced today that Dead Man's Brewfest will return to Weidner Field on October 3rd.

iHeart is proud to partner with this Brewfest, which will offer hand-selected beers, liquors, and wine by our very own Dead Man. This year, Dead Man's Brewfest has partnered with the non-profit, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado.

"Dead Man's Brewfest was an absolutely incredible experience! From start to finish, the festival was full of energy, great vibes, and- most importantly- tons of amazing drink options. I went with the VIP ticket, and let me just say- it was so worth the money. Not only did we get early access (which meant shorter lines and first dibs on rare brews), but the VIP area had delicious food that went perfectly with the drinks.

The event was well-organized, the staff was friendly, and the overall atmosphere was festive and fun. Can't wait for next year's Brewfest- this one's going on my annual must-do list," said 2024 Brewfest VIP Fan.

Come join us for Dead Man's Brew Fest on Friday, October 3rd! Tickets go on sale for Switchbacks Season Ticket Members on July 12th and then to the public on July 14th. Cheers to you and the Dead Man!







