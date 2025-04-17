Rhode Island FC to Host New England Revolution in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following Thursday's Round of 32 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup draw, Rhode Island FC will host Major League Soccer side New England Revolution on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium. The matchup will be RIFC's first-ever appearance in the Round of 32 and first-ever game against an MLS opponent. Streamed live via Paramount+, the game marks the return of the Open Cup to Pawtucket, where the inaugural Open Cup champion was crowned in 1914.

"I'm really happy that our players will get to showcase themselves against MLS opposition in our new stadium," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "This is a great opportunity to highlight our team and club overall. For our players, it's their chance to showcase themselves at a higher level with a lot of eyes watching."

Rhode Island FC joined 15 other USL Championship clubs that entered the competition in the Third Round, and went on to defeat USL League One expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine 2-1 on April 15. The Ocean State club's first-ever Open Cup win to advance to the Round of 32 lead to the club's placement into the Cobi Jones Group, consisting of Chicago Fire, New England Revolution and Detroit City FC.

During CBS Sports Golazo's Morning Footy, U.S. Soccer conducted a live draw where RIFC was drawn first in hosting priority and automatically slotted to host the Revolution. Should the Ocean State club advance, RIFC would host the winner of Chicago Fire and Detroit City FC during the Round of 16 window between May 20-21.

New England, who did not participate in the Open Cup in 2024, joins 15 other Division I teams making their return to the competition in 2025 in the Round of 32. The five-time MLS Eastern Conference Champions won the historic tournament in 2007 and made runs to the final in 2001 and 2016. The Revolution most recently bowed out of the 2023 Open Cup when it was upset by USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Gillette Stadium in the Round of 32. Head Coach Caleb Porter's side will travel to Centreville Bank Stadium hoping for its first Round of 16 bid since 2022, when it downed fellow MLS side FC Cincinnati 5-1 before falling 1-0 to New York City FC.

The regional clash also marks a reunion for Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, who made over 100 appearances for the Revolution across two stints from 2005-2010, helping the Revs lift its first-ever trophy when it won the Open Cup in 2007. Smith also began his coaching career with the Revs Academy, where he helped coach current RIFC players Zachary Herivaux and Isaac Angking. Smith will face his former club as a manager for the first time when the Revolution make their first trip to downtown Pawtucket.

The U.S. Open Cup is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition. It is the oldest active professional soccer tournament in the country and the third-longest continuously run national cup competition in the world. Conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with the U.S. Soccer Federation, the tournament has crowned a champion every year since 1914, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The first-ever Final of the tournament took place at Coats Field in Pawtucket, Rhode Island in 1914.

Prior to the Round of 32 clash, the Ocean State club will look for its third-straight win in all competitions when it returns to USL Championship regular season action at Detroit City FC on Saturday, April 19. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. on NESN+ and ESPN+.

