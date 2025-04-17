United Soccer League, Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® Announce Multi-Year Partnership

TAMPA, Fla. and NOVATO, Calif. - The United Soccer League today announced a multi-year partnership with Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, the flagship brand of family-owned and operated CG Roxane LLC, to become the league's "Official Water Partner" and presenting partner of the USL on TUDN.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crystal Geyser to the USL family," said Josh Keller, USL Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "Hydration is essential to the game, and this partnership will provide our players and fans with high-quality hydration with a trusted and refreshing spring water. Crystal Geyser's dedication to local community and environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with USL's values."

This multifaceted partnership underscores the company's commitments to providing natural spring water straight from the source and supporting active lifestyles. As part of the agreement, Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® will be the Official Water Partner of the USL. The partnership will not only see CG Roxane integrated across United Soccer League's national and local platforms, but will also feature a custom content series designed to amplify Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® "Find Your Source of Greatness" campaign, which will showcase interviews with players, coaches, fans, and executives across the Leagues, highlighting the personal journeys and dedication that fuel their pursuit of excellence. The content will be featured on the USL's YouTube channel and promoted across both brands' social media channels.

Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® will be featured in broadcast and digital media, including CBS, CBSSN, ESPN 2, Spanish-language broadcasts on TUDN, as well as national streaming services including Golazo, ESPN+ and Peacock, and will be incorporated into digital content and social media initiatives. The collaboration will include on-site activations, including marquee USL match days and USL Youth & Academy events to spotlight young players advancing to the professional ranks, of which Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®will be the presenting sponsor. Additionally, Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® will partner with Orange County SC to further connect with fans at the local level.

"Crystal Geyser is proud to team up with the United Soccer League," said Anne-Charlotte de La Porte, VP of Marketing at CG Roxane, makers of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®. "This partnership provides a great opportunity to support aspiring athletes and connect with fans who share our values of an active lifestyle and community spirit. We believe soccer's burgeoning popularity, especially with the younger generation who will champion healthy living in the future, aligns perfectly with our brand. We look forward to a successful collaboration."

