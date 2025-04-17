Loudoun United FC and Virginia Revolution Soccer Club Merge to Create Northern Virginia's Premier Soccer Powerhouse

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC and Virginia Revolution Soccer Club announce their official merger, forging a premier soccer institution that redefines the regional soccer landscape. The partnership comprises Virginia Revolution, D.C. United, and Attain Sports, and will be managed by Virginia Revolution's principal owner, Jim Miller. The goal is to establish a professional pathway from grassroots development to the highest level of professional soccer in the United States.

"This partnership represents an exciting new era for soccer in our region," said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing Partner, Attain Sports. "By integrating facilities, player development programs, and community opportunities, we are not just building teams. We are building a club where athletes of all levels can reach their highest potential."

This merger transforms Loudoun United from a team to a fully integrated club. Virginia Revolution's expansive facilities and innovative programs will serve as the foundation for its future. Virginia Revolution boasts a 37-acre, state-of-the-art sports complex at RavenTek Park. The facility features top-tier turf fields, cutting-edge performance and recovery amenities, dedicated spaces for strength and conditioning, and a comprehensive youth development program. It is positioned as a premier destination for soccer excellence in the region. These unparalleled assets ensure that the club will cultivate top-tier talent and a strong community presence.

The 5,000-seat Segra Field and RavenTek Park, home of Virginia Revolution, will together serve as hubs for elite training, competitive matches, and immersive community engagement. They offer unmatched resources for athletes and fans alike.

With this partnership, Loudoun United and Virginia Revolution are set to redefine the soccer landscape in Northern Virginia. The merger fosters a culture of excellence, unity, and growth, from youth development to professional competition. Young athletes in Leesburg, Loudoun County, and across Northern Virginia now have a unique opportunity to reach the professional structure of the USL Championship. This integration creates a pipeline from youth soccer to the professional level, positioning Northern Virginia as a powerhouse for player development and club success.

"This is more than a merger. It is a commitment to building a legacy of soccer excellence," said Niko Eckart, current President of Virginia Revolution and newly appointed President of Loudoun United. "By uniting our resources, expertise, and vision, we are unlocking new opportunities for players and fans while cementing the region as a leader in the sport."

Beyond the pitch, this collaboration enhances fan engagement through innovative programming, family-friendly events, and greater access to world-class soccer. "Bringing together Segra Field, RavenTek Park, and Audi Field under a shared vision makes soccer more accessible and inspiring than ever," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "This is a defining moment for Northern Virginia's soccer community."

This merger unites clubs, talent, and passion to create a dynamic soccer force that will shape the future of the sport in the region and beyond.

