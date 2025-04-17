Switchbacks FC to Host Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32 against MLS Team New York Red Bulls

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that they will be hosting the Round of 32 for the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks commenced their 2025 U.S. Open Cup campaign in the third round on April 16th, facing ONE Knoxville SC. Following a 2-2 draw in regulation, the match proceeded to extra time, where the Switchbacks netted the decisive goal to secure a 3-2 victory.

Advancing to the Round of 32, the Switchbacks will host for the first time in club history against a Major League Soccer team at Weidner Field. The Switchbacks will take on the New York Red Bulls on May 6th, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. MT, and live coverage available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports. This will be the ultimate showdown between the USL and MLS championship finalists.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 18th at 10 am MT.

