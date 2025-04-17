Republic FC Advances to Round of 32 Matchup against Open Cup Rival San Jose Earthquakes

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, U.S. Soccer announced the matchups for the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. After a 1-0 win against El Farolito on Wednesday night to advance in the tournament, Republic FC will face a familiar foe - MLS Side San Jose Earthquakes - on Wednesday, May 7.

The match up will be Republic FC's ninth all-time appearance in the tournament's Round of 32, and seventh in a row. The Indomitable Club has never lost its first match in Open Cup play, and with Wednesday's win, it extends its run to 10 consecutive opening wins. Captain Rodrigo Lopez recorded another assist, his 12th all-time, extending his Open Cup modern era record. Forward Sebastian Herrera continued his Open Cup scoring run with his fifth tournament goal in five appearances.

The May 7th contest will be the Earthquakes debut in the 2025 Open Cup. They are entering in the Round of 32 alongside 15 other MLS teams, and secured hosting rights as one of the top four teams from the West to enter this round.

Despite featuring in different leagues, Republic FC and the Earthquakes have developed a long-time rivalry as the two clubs have frequently met in this tournament. It has been a highly competitive series with the first three derbies resulting in competitive one-goal games in San Jose, including an eight-round penalty shootout in 2015. Republic FC has begun to turn the tide in recent years and has won the last two head-to-heads at Heart Health Park. In 2022, the Quakes became the first MLS team that the Indomitable Club took down en route to its historic Open Cup Final appearance. Last year, the two Northern California teams delivered a back-and-forth thriller that resulted in Sacramento taking a 4-3 extra time win.

Additional information on Republic FC supporter tickets will be announced in the coming days. Through a partnership between U.S. Soccer and CBS Sports, the match will also be broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is American soccer's National Championship and has crowned a winner annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.

Republic FC returns to league play this Saturday, when the team visits Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff from Phoenix Rising Stadium is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

