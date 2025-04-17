Herrera Goal Lifts Republic FC over El Farolito in U.S. Open Cup Play

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







In Republic FC's opening match of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, the Indomitable Club secured its spot in the Round of 32 draw with a 1-0 win over El Farolito 1-0 on Wednesday night. The victory marked Sacramento's 24th tournament win in front of the home crowd - the highest mark by any club since 2014 - and its 10th consecutive opening match win. In his first start of the year, captain Rodrigo Lopez notched his 12th Open Cup assist. Forward Sebastian Herrera netted his fifth tournament goal in the last three years.

Republic FC came out of the gate strong and controlled over 60% of the possession in the first 15 minutes. They would see their first chance in the 27th minute, Rodrigo Lopez jumped on a giveaway from El Farolito's defense and drove the ball down the middle to put a strong shot on target, but the goalkeeper was able to make the save. Moments later, Lopez would record his 12th Open Cup assist, sending in a cross for Sebastian Herrera to head on frame. Herrera has now scored five goals in the tournament.

Making his first appearance of the year, goalkeeper Jared Mazzola would make a fantastic save in the 37th minute. As an El Farolito cross skipped through the box, Mazzola would make an acrobatic save to push the ball away from danger. The 26-year-old finished the night with three saves to earn Sacramento's first clean sheet of the year.

The Indomitable Club won't have to wait long to learn its opponent for the Round of 32. Tomorrow morning at 6:15 a.m., U.S. Soccer will host a live draw on CBS Sports Golazo Network to determine matchups and hosts for the next two rounds of the tournament.

Republic FC will wrap up its stretch of three games in eight days on Saturday, when the team heads back on the road to take on Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff from Phoenix Rising Stadium is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 El Farolito

U.S. Open Cup - Third Round

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

April 16, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (Rodrigo Lopez) 29' ; FAR - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Rayan Djedje (caution) 24', Blake Willey (caution) 45', Michel Benitez (caution) 52', Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 58', AJ Edwards (caution) 61', Jared Mazzola (caution) 84', Russell Cicerone (caution) 85', Dominik Wanner (caution) 88', Justin Portillo (caution) 90', Justin Portillo (caution) 90+8'; FAR - Jhonatan Perez (caution) 40', Omar Quirogaa (caution) 43', Jorgre Murillo (caution) 56', Jesus Martinez (caution) 90'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Ryan Djedje (Jared Timmer 45'), Freddy Kleemann, Chibi Ukaegbu, Ryan Spaulding (Luis Felipe 67'), AJ Edwards, Justin Portillo, Blake Willey (Michel Benitez 45'), Rodrigo Lopez (Dominik Wanner 67'), Lewis Jamieson, Sebastian Herrera (Russell Cicerone 45')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Trevor Amann

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 3, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 4

El Farolito: Johan Lizarralde, Jesus Martinez, Edgard Kreye (Brayan Gomez 74'), Andres Zuluaga, Omar Quiroga (Ramon Cordoba 64'), Jehimy Arias (Jorge Murillo 45'), Gabriel Arias, Herbert Soto, Kipre Sacre (Erik Arias 58'), Jhonatan Perez (Hadier Borja 74'), Dembor Benson (C)

Unused Substitutes: Kevin Gonzalez, Daouda Sidibe

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 3, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 2

