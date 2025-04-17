El Paso Locomotive FC Defeat New Mexico United in Penalties to Advance to Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup
April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - In the second ever penalty shootout in Derby Del Camino Real history, El Paso Locomotive FC came out on top over New Mexico United in a 2(4)-2(1) thriller in Albuquerque in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup.
A 97th-minute equalizer from Andy Cabrera sent the match to extra time and eventually penalties where he finished off the hosts to send Los Locos to the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history. Daniel Carteralso got on the scoresheet in the 21st minute with his second goal of the tournament.
El Paso created some early pressure with a few chances heading wide in the opening minutes. They found their breakthrough in the 21st minute as Ricky Ruiz found the head of Carter on a corner kick to put the visitors up 1-0. A bad pass off a goal kick meant the lead wouldn't last though as New Mexico equalized right before halftime.
New Mexico captured more possession to start the second half and took the lead on a cross from the right side in the 72ndminute. Locomotive thought they found an equalizer in the 83rd minute, but Gabi Torres was ultimately ruled offside. The club continued to push, however, and tied it up in stoppage time as Cabrera scored in the 97th minute to send Los Locos to extra time.
After 30 minutes of extra time, the score remained even sending the match to penalty kicks. El Paso would convert all four of their chances from the spot while a save from Sebastian Mora-Mora proved to be the difference that propelled Locomotive to the road victory.
GAME NOTES
Andy Cabrera has scored in four consecutive matches for Locomotive which sets a club record.
Twice, El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United have gone to penalty kicks in knockout stages, the other time being the 2020 USL Championship Western Conference Semifinal. Twice, Locomotive have come out victorious.
FORECAST: 79ºF, cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
ELP - Daniel Carter 21' (Ricky Ruiz), Andy Cabrera 90'+7' (Gabi Torres)
NM - Marlon Vargas 40' (McKinze Gaines), Jaylin Lindsey 72' (Mukwelle Akale)
Penalties
ELP Coronado - Make
NM Zelalem - Miss
ELP Ruiz - Make
NM Maples - Make
ELP Torres - Make
NM Ryden - Miss
ELP Cabrera - Make
LINEUPS
ELP - (5-2-1-2) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Wahab Ackwei, Noah Dollenmayer (Bryan Romero 90'), Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 87'), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo-C (Frank Daroma 45'), Tumi Moshobane (Gabi Torres 74'), Daniel Carter (Omar Mora 45'), Amando Moreno (Andy Cabrera 58')
Subs Not Used: Marco Canales
NM - (4-3-3) Kristopher Shakes, Jaylin Lindsey, Talen Maples-C, Anthony Herbert (Kalen Ryden 79'), Will Seymore, Luiz Fernando (Mukwelle Akale 61'), Zico Bailey (Tomas Pondeca 79'), Sergio Rivas (Ousman Jabang 61'), McKinze Gaines, Marlon Vargas (Gedion Zelalem 62'), Daniel Bruce (Thomas Amang 85')
Subs Not Used: Ford Parker
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 24', Alvaro Quezada (Yellow) 42', Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 79', Omar Mora (Yellow) 94', Bryan Romero (Yellow) 97'
NM - Zico Bailey (Yellow) 27', Will Seymore (Yellow) 89', Gedion Zelalem (Yellow) 90'+3'
MATCH STATS: ELP | NM
GOALS: 2|2
ASSISTS: 2|2
POSSESSION: 43|57
SHOTS: 15|16
SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|5
SAVES: 3|3
FOULS: 20|23
OFFSIDES: 0|4
CORNERS: 6|8
UP NEXT: The draw for the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup will be aired on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 7:15 a.m. MT.
El Paso Locomotive FC head north for a USL Championship clash against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. MT at Weidner Field. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Defeat New Mexico United in Penalties to Advance to Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Win at Home and Advance to Round of 32 in Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Herrera Goal Lifts Republic FC over El Farolito in U.S. Open Cup Play - Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising Draw FC Tulsa 1-1, Advance in Penalties to U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Advance Past Naples in Open Cup Penalty Shootout - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Closes Run in U.S. Open Cup, Slips in Penalty Kicks to Phoenix Rising FC - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Defeat New Mexico United in Penalties to Advance to Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup
- El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Rivalry Knockout Clash in Third Round of U.S. Open Cup
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall to Birmingham Legion FC on the Road
- Jair Olivares Named as Locomotive Academy Coordinator
- El Paso Locomotive FC Start Month-Long Road Trip against Birmingham Legion FC