El Paso Locomotive FC Defeat New Mexico United in Penalties to Advance to Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - In the second ever penalty shootout in Derby Del Camino Real history, El Paso Locomotive FC came out on top over New Mexico United in a 2(4)-2(1) thriller in Albuquerque in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup.

A 97th-minute equalizer from Andy Cabrera sent the match to extra time and eventually penalties where he finished off the hosts to send Los Locos to the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history. Daniel Carteralso got on the scoresheet in the 21st minute with his second goal of the tournament.

El Paso created some early pressure with a few chances heading wide in the opening minutes. They found their breakthrough in the 21st minute as Ricky Ruiz found the head of Carter on a corner kick to put the visitors up 1-0. A bad pass off a goal kick meant the lead wouldn't last though as New Mexico equalized right before halftime.

New Mexico captured more possession to start the second half and took the lead on a cross from the right side in the 72ndminute. Locomotive thought they found an equalizer in the 83rd minute, but Gabi Torres was ultimately ruled offside. The club continued to push, however, and tied it up in stoppage time as Cabrera scored in the 97th minute to send Los Locos to extra time.

After 30 minutes of extra time, the score remained even sending the match to penalty kicks. El Paso would convert all four of their chances from the spot while a save from Sebastian Mora-Mora proved to be the difference that propelled Locomotive to the road victory.

GAME NOTES

Andy Cabrera has scored in four consecutive matches for Locomotive which sets a club record.

Twice, El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United have gone to penalty kicks in knockout stages, the other time being the 2020 USL Championship Western Conference Semifinal. Twice, Locomotive have come out victorious.

FORECAST: 79ºF, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Daniel Carter 21' (Ricky Ruiz), Andy Cabrera 90'+7' (Gabi Torres)

NM - Marlon Vargas 40' (McKinze Gaines), Jaylin Lindsey 72' (Mukwelle Akale)

Penalties

ELP Coronado - Make

NM Zelalem - Miss

ELP Ruiz - Make

NM Maples - Make

ELP Torres - Make

NM Ryden - Miss

ELP Cabrera - Make

LINEUPS

ELP - (5-2-1-2) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Wahab Ackwei, Noah Dollenmayer (Bryan Romero 90'), Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 87'), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo-C (Frank Daroma 45'), Tumi Moshobane (Gabi Torres 74'), Daniel Carter (Omar Mora 45'), Amando Moreno (Andy Cabrera 58')

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales

NM - (4-3-3) Kristopher Shakes, Jaylin Lindsey, Talen Maples-C, Anthony Herbert (Kalen Ryden 79'), Will Seymore, Luiz Fernando (Mukwelle Akale 61'), Zico Bailey (Tomas Pondeca 79'), Sergio Rivas (Ousman Jabang 61'), McKinze Gaines, Marlon Vargas (Gedion Zelalem 62'), Daniel Bruce (Thomas Amang 85')

Subs Not Used: Ford Parker

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 24', Alvaro Quezada (Yellow) 42', Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 79', Omar Mora (Yellow) 94', Bryan Romero (Yellow) 97'

NM - Zico Bailey (Yellow) 27', Will Seymore (Yellow) 89', Gedion Zelalem (Yellow) 90'+3'

MATCH STATS: ELP | NM

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 2|2

POSSESSION: 43|57

SHOTS: 15|16

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|5

SAVES: 3|3

FOULS: 20|23

OFFSIDES: 0|4

CORNERS: 6|8

UP NEXT: The draw for the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup will be aired on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 7:15 a.m. MT.

El Paso Locomotive FC head north for a USL Championship clash against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. MT at Weidner Field. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

