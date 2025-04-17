Switchbacks Win at Home and Advance to Round of 32 in Open Cup

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks Head Coach James Chambers addresses the team

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks advance to the round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup after beating ONE Knoxville SC 3-2 at Weidner Field.

ONE Knoxville SC started the game off quickly by scoring a goal in the 2'. #26 Jaheim Brown crossed the ball from the center line to #7 Babacar Diene, who ran it up the middle right side of the box, sending the ball past the goal line.

The Switchbacks needed to maintain their high intensity throughout the first half. They dominated possession with 64.7%, completed 204 accurate passes, and registered two shots on target.

Heading into the second half, the Switchbacks knew they had to find the back of the net. In the 49', #22 Marco Micaletto delivered a corner kick into a crowded box packed with Knoxville defenders. The ball deflected off one of them, and #13 Stevie Echevarria seized the moment, gaining control and calmly slotting it into the bottom left corner to level the score.

Later, in the 81', defender #3 Akeem Ward connected with Micaletto, who swiftly weaved past a Knoxville defender before finding #21 Anthony Fontana. Fontana held his composure and quickly returned the ball to Micaletto, who slotted it past the keeper to put the Switchbacks ahead 2-1.

Not long after the Switchbacks scored, Knoxville equalized it in the 83'. Brown threw the ball from the far left sideline, where a Knoxville player headed the ball up and towards #21 Stauros Zarokostas, who jumped in the air, sending it into the top left side.

With Knoxville leveling the score, the match headed into extra time. In the 104', #20 Yosuke Hanya drove toward the goal but spotted an opening and quickly laid the ball off to Anthony Fontana, who buried the final goal for the Switchbacks.

As the final minutes ticked away, Knoxville felt the pressure of trailing by one. In the 120', Zarokostas picked up his second yellow card, resulting in a red and forcing Knoxville to finish the match a man down with just three minutes left to play.

Post Match Quotes James Chambers:

Overall thoughts

"Font (Anthony Fontana) has played the last couple of games. He started [tonight], and he comes on and gets the goal, obviously, so that's great. But yeah, I thought there were some players who maybe haven't had substantial minutes that contributed well you know. And ultimately, look, it's about getting through to them in their trial. Was it how we would have liked it? No, but sometimes it's about getting through.

On Fontana's contributions to the team so far, and earning his first Switchbacks goal:

"I'm just, I'm happy for him obviously. I'm happy that he's able to contribute to the team in that way. You know what I mean? I think he wants to do that for the team, and then look for himself as well. It's obviously nice to score a winner in extra time too. He had a good finish arriving in the box. I've spoken with him about doing that more. And he does that, and he gets his goal. So if I do something and I get rewarded, then I'm probably going to do a little more of it."

Stevie Echevarria:

On winning an Open Cup for the first time in Weidner Field:

"We said at the beginning of this year that this was something we wanted to take seriously, and change our record, and so all of us, it took everyone on the bench, and we had a lot of Academy guys that helped, and it was a great team effort."

Anthony Fontana:

On what he saw happening on the field to earn his first goal with the Switchbacks:

"I saw Yos (Yosuke Hanya) on the ball, and I know, I know Yos is a great player. Anytime he's on the ball, something can be created. So I knew to just get in a dangerous area, and he found me, and I was just happy to put it in the net.

On the impact of the subs in tonight's game, and in Open Cup tournaments: "I think our starting 11 can always get the job done, but yeah, especially when a game goes this deep, I think the subs have to make an impact. And Marco (Micaletto) with a goal, me with a goal, I think we did our job."

On the display from the fans for a weeknight tournament match:

"The fans were amazing. You know the fact that coming out on a Wednesday night, showing support, even though it wasn't set up for a full stadium, they showed the energy, and I know all the players, we felt it. So thanks to them. They're the best supporters.

Match Statistics: Saves: COS: Chris Herrera : (1) KNX: Johan Garibay: (5)

Goals: COS: Echevarria (49'), Micaletto (A:Fontana) (81'), Fontana (A:Hanya) (103') KNX: Diene (A:Brown) (2'), Zarokostas (A:Tekiela) (83')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Fontana (105'), Hanya (120+1') KNX:YC: Caputo (25'), Zarokostas (54'), Kelly (85'), Fernandez (105+4'), Zarokostas (120')

