Lexington Sporting Club to Host Kentucky Native Hannah Ellis for Post-Match Concert on April 26 as Part of 250Lex Month of Music

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington, KY - Lexington Sporting Club will host a post-match concert featuring country music artist, and Kentucky native, Hannah Ellis on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Lexington SC stadium. The concert will take place immediately following Lexington SC's USL Championship match against Loudoun United FC, offering fans a memorable evening of high-energy soccer followed by live music.

The concert is a signature event in the 250Lex Month of Music, part of the City of Lexington's yearlong celebration of its 250th anniversary. April's theme, "Music and the Written Word," pays tribute to the city's rich artistic history and cultural contributions. As a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky, and a proud alum of the state's music scene, Ellis brings a deep local connection to the stage.

"As we celebrate our city's 250th anniversary, we wanted to share a calendar of events that highlights opportunities to see live music performances all over town. We couldn't be more excited about the partnership with Lexington Sporting Club," said 250Lex Ambassador David Helmers. "The brand-new stadium is jaw-dropping. Having Hannah Ellis on stage after the match on April 26th is a great Saturday of family fun in Lexington. This show is sure to be a highlight of 250Lex's Month of Music."

Hannah Ellis, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, gained national recognition as a contestant on The Voice and has since gone on to establish herself as one of country music's rising stars. Her heartfelt songwriting, powerful vocals, and engaging performances have earned her spots on some of the genre's most prestigious stages and streaming platforms. Her appearance in Lexington adds a meaningful hometown layer to the city's milestone celebration.

In addition to the concert, the April 26 match is also Youth Soccer Day, a special promotional night designed to engage young fans and families. The event will feature youth-focused activities before kickoff, including a pre-match soccer clinic followed by an on-field scrimmage at halftime of the men's match for those clinic participants, and an opportunity for fans of all ages to stay after the match and enjoy Ellis's live set on the stage in the Lexington SC Stadium Fan Zone.

Admission to the post-match concert is included with a ticket to the game, making this one of the most anticipated matchday experiences of the season.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Match: Lexington SC vs. Loudoun United FC

Kickoff: 6:00 PM ET

Post-Match Concert: Hannah Ellis

Location: Lexington Sporting Club Stadium

Tickets: www.lexsporting.com/tickets

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and the 250Lex celebration, visit www.lexsporting.com and www.250lex.com.

