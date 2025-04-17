Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic FC

April 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising looks to pick up consecutive victories for the first time in 2025 when it returns to regular season action against Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (PT) Saturday, April 19, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. 3TV, AZFS and ESPN+ will broadcast the match, with KAZG 1440 AM (English) and La Onda 1190 AM (Spanish) providing radio coverage.

Saturday marks the 25th regular season showdown between the two Western Conference foes. With 11 results in the previous 13 matches dating back to 2018, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and his squad will look to keep up its recent record of success against the side from the California capital.

We travel back (to Phoenix), then it's all about recovery, goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky said following the midweek result in Tulsa. It's good we play in three days again. I'm really happy we can play again and don't need to wait another week.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 (1:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Arizona)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: 3TV, AZFS, ESPN+, KAZG 1440 AM (English), La Onda 1190 AM (Spanish)

A TIGHT-KNIT SQUAD

One of the most frustrating things about the team's early-season results has been how they have occurred amidst a backdrop of a team growing in chemistry on and off the field. Players and coaches are quick to highlight the positive atmosphere in the changing room and the overall makeup of the roster.

Honestly, I'm disappointed in the results we're having because it doesn't reflect the level we have in the locker room and on the field, midfielder Emil Cuello said. It's a good environment compared to other teams I have been on... That's why I'm excited to turn things around.

Rising found some much-needed positive momentum following Wednesday's result in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play in which it advanced to the Round of 32 following a penalty-kick shootout. Now, the team is looking to build off the result and string a pair of wins together for the first time in 2025.

There's a lot of togetherness in the group, a lot of camaraderie, defender Collin Smith said following the match against Detroit City FC on April 12. Everyone's bought in, everyone's with each other. Now it's about once we get in the game. We have to pick our moments to have a go at each other. Maybe be a little bit more serious with each other, and that's when it shows in the game.

LITTLE BY LITTLE

Each match has brought a new problem for Kah and his coaching staff to address. At the beginning of the season, it was going behind early and playing every match from a negative game state. Once Rising began to go on the front foot, the issue became defending set pieces. After the match against Detroit City FC on April 12, the challenge shifted to completing a full, 90-minute performance.

Have we seen progress, Kah asked? Yes, we have seen progress every day. It's what happened on a Saturday that's the only thing people will look at. For us coaches, it's about looking at the progress from Monday to Saturday. But we're progressing, which is what you want a team to be.

Off the field, the story of 2025 so far has been the team's injury bug. Against Monterey Bay FC on March 29, Rising entered the match with 11 absences and lost two more players to suspension. Like the on-field problems that have ebbed and flowed, those headaches have begun to diminish, with the club's availability report down to six names for the match against FC Tulsa on April 16.

Now it's about turning that progression into performance, Kah said. That performance will turn into results and results will continue to build confidence.

WELCOMING SACRAMENTO

Rising and Sacramento Republic enter the weekend having played (and won) midweek matches in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Now, both teams prepare to square off in regular season play for the 25th time in a series that dates to the 2014 season.

Both sides find themselves level on points, looking to pick up steam in USL Championship play. Sacramento Republic most recently suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orange County FC on April 12 and hasn't won a match since its season opener against New Mexico United FC.

This season, forward Russell Cicerone leads all Sacramento players with two goals, as well as 13 chances created. Cicerone is one of five players to score so far this season for Head Coach Neill Collins' side.

Rising is 7-8-9 in past matchups against Sacramento, with a 1-1 draw at home (5/4/24) and 2-0 loss on the road (9/14/24) a season ago. Notably, the defeat last September is just one of two losses Rising has suffered against Sacramento Republic going back to 2018.

