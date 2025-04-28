Phoenix Rising Mutually Parts Ways with Defender Casey Walls

April 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC and defender Casey Walls have mutually parted ways, the club announced today. Walls appeared in three matches (one start) across all competitions. Notably, Walls scored a penalty kick to help Rising advance to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

The seperation comes after Walls, 22, made the decision to retire from the sport. A native of London, England, Walls signed with Rising ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The defender joined the club from MLS-side San Jose Earthquakes, where he signed as a Homegrown Player in 2019.

"I liked (Walls) since he was 16 years old," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "I always wanted to coach him and (in Phoenix) I had the pleasure of doing it. It was a short time, but I'm very happy for him."

The defender logged more than 5,000 minutes across 54 appearances with San Jose Earthquakes 2 (now The Town FC) in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

