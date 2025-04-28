RIPTA and Rhode Island FC Announce Official Partnership for Gameday Bus Service

April 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Providence, Rhode Island - The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and Rhode Island Football Club (RIFC) are proud to announce their gameday partnership, designed to reduce traffic congestion while helping fans get to and from Rhode Island FC games at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket with ease.

Many of RIPTA's routes in Pawtucket, Central Falls and Providence already connect passengers to downtown Pawtucket and the stadium area, including the popular R-Line. To ensure passengers and vehicle riders get to the game more easily, a clearly identifiable gameday bus, called Route R-1636, will loop continuously between key bus stops and the stadium every 8-10 minutes. Route R-1636 is the only RIPTA bus that will provide direct service to the stadium, dropping passengers off at nearby Ivan Perez Memorial Park.

With a sellout crowd of 10,500 expected on May 3, fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking, busing, and pre-game festivities.

Fans can board Route R-1636 for free at the following locations:

Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center (300 Pine Street, Pawtucket)

Rhode Island FC Reserved Parking Lot M7 (Former Apex building at 100 Main Street, Pawtucket)

Passengers parking at Reserved Lots M7, M8, M9, M10, M11 can board at Lot M7. A full map and directions to all Rhode Island FC Gameday Parking Lots is available here.

Exchange after Broad (23 Exchange Street), Stop ID: 055990

175 Main Street (Opposite Slater Mill)

Passengers parking at Lot M12 will board here.

Lots M14, M13, M15 are in walking distance to this bus stop.

Roosevelt Avenue (121 Exchange Street), Stop ID: 023125

Passengers parking at Lot M16 will board here.

Division St. Bridge (50 Division Street)

Passengers parking at Lots D5, D6 and D7 will board here.

Ivan Perez Memorial Park (319 Pleasant Street) - R-1636 will drop passengers off here for the game. This is the closest bus stop to the stadium. Passengers will board here for their return trip.

The free gameday service (R-1636) will begin operating three hours before kickoff and continue until one hour after all postgame events conclude. RIPTA R-1636 will pick up fans at dedicated bus stops before the game and return them to those same stops after the conclusion of all postgame events at Centreville Bank Stadium. Additionally, RIPTA team members will be present along the inaugural gameday route to assist passengers.

"This partnership underscores RIPTA's commitment to providing convenient, sustainable transportation options that enhance the fan experience," said RIPTA Chief Executive Officer Christopher Durand. "By offering frequent, affordable service directly to the stadium, we're helping reduce traffic congestion, support local events, and connect communities through public transit."

"The new R-1636 bus service is a fantastic option for Rhode Island FC fans to get to and from Centreville Bank Stadium on gamedays," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "In addition to RIFC games, the R-1636 will also be available for select major events, giving fans more chances to enjoy the stadium without the stress. Whether you take the train or park at one of our Reserved Lots, the R-1636 bus makes the fan experience easy and convenient, so you don't miss a moment of the action!"

"At Rhode Island FC, we believe that access, community, and sustainability are core to who we are-and our partnership with RIPTA brings all of that to life," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "Providing free bus service to our games makes it easier for fans to experience the magic of gameday. Just as important, the RIFC-themed bus wraps are more than just a celebration of our crest-they're moving murals that carry the pride of Rhode Island through our neighborhoods, streets, and cities. We're proud to partner with RIPTA to make game day greener, more accessible, and unmistakably Rhode Island."

For those not familiar with riding RIPTA, they can use the Trip Planner on RIPTA.com to find the best route to travel to the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center where they can board R-1636. Passengers can also call RIPTA's Customer Service Department at 401-784-9500 x2012 for help planning their trip. Passengers boarding at bus stops outside the loop are required to pay the regular fare of $2 per boarding, payable by exact change or with a Wave smart card or Wave mobile app.

For More Information:

Route R-1636 Transit Information and Bus Stop Map: RIPTA.com/RIFC

Parking details and map: www.rhodeislandfc.com/parking

Full match schedule: https://www.rhodeislandfc.com/schedule

For more information on RIPTA services, call 401-781-9400 or visit RIPTA.com.

