Takeaways from Roots 1-2 USL Jägermeister Cup Loss to Spokane Velocity FC

April 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Roots fell 1-2 to USL League One side Spokane Velocity FC on Sunday afternoon in their first action of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. As the club looks to return to regular season play in the USL Championship for their next action hosting Sacramento Republic FC at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, May 4th, we first take a look back at the Group Stage loss to Spokane:

Winless in Washington

The state of Washington has not been kind to Roots. Sunday's loss marked their second loss in as many games played within the state this year, falling previously to Tacoma Defiance in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. All-time, Oakland has never won in Washington, playing four games in the state since moving to USL and going 0-1-3 in those contests.

Not Over Yet

Unlike the Open Cup - which saw Roots exit in their first matchup of the tournament - the USL Jägermeister Cup is not a single-elimination tournament just yet. Sunday's loss, then, is a setback to be sure, but not a death sentence. While Oakland didn't secure any points in the Group 1 table, because of the tiebreaker rules they still sit ahead of Orange County SC and AV Alta FC in the group standings. There's work to be done if Oakland wants to come back in the tournament, but the door is still open.

Back to the Championship

While Roots have lost back-to-back mid-season tournament games, the club has won back-to-back games in regular season USL Championship play. With their next contest coming in the NorCal Derby against in-state rivals Sacramento Republic FC at the Coliseum, the club needs to quickly shift focus and get back to winning ways for the heart of their season. With a win versus Sacramento, Roots would tie their longest regular season winning streak all-time and could start building positive momentum in the still-early phase of the 2025 campaign.

