Roots Fall 1-2 to Spokane Velocity in Group Stage Fixture of USL Jägermeister Cup

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release









Oakland Roots with possession vs. Spokane Velocity

(Oakland Roots) Oakland Roots with possession vs. Spokane Velocity(Oakland Roots)

Oakland's struggles in the Pacific Northwest continued on Sunday afternoon, as Roots fell 1-2 to USL League One side Spokane Velocity FC in their first fixture of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

Spokane started the match looking very dangerous, putting the ball in the back of Oakland's net just two minutes into the contest, but doing so while playing offsides and negating the tally.

Both teams traded good offensive possessions for the first phase of the half, but it was Spokane that would draw first blood. In the 25th minute of the contest Velocity took an 0-1 lead when Luis Gil headed one home towards the left side of goal off a long cross into the box from Derek Waldeck.

As Oakland began to build some offensive pressure, Spokane doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when a lighting fast counter attack saw Velocity move the ball from box-to-box as former Roots player Anuar Peláez beat the defense and found space inside the Oakland penalty area, finishing an easy strike after receiving a pass in front from teammate Pierre Reedy to make it 0-2.

Roots nearly took one back in the 46th minute when a rocket off the foot of Baboucarr Njie found space through traffic in front of the net, but a diving save from Spokane netminder Carlos Merancio kept Oakland off the board entering halftime.

The beginning of the second half saw Oakland dominate the initial phase of play, spending prolonged periods of possession in the attacking third. Roots were rewarded for this pressure in the 52nd minute when a long throw-in into the box from Njie found Gagi Margvelashvili who fought through the netfront scrum and put just enough on a shot to trickle it across the goal line and bring the score to 1-2.

Oakland continued to fight for an equalizer, but failed to find one before the final whistle.

Roots will now return home to the Oakland Coliseum to resume USL Championship regular season play. Their next action comes on Sunday, May 4th when they host NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC at 4 PM PT.

Oakland Roots SC at Spokane Velocity

USL Jägermeister Cup | April 27, 2025

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium

Kickoff: 4:00 PM PT

Weather: 71 degrees, sunny

SCORELINE:

SPK: 2

OAK: 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

SPK: Luis Gil 25'

SPK: Anuar Peláez 43'

OAK: Gagi Margvelashvili 52'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

SPK: Anuar Peláez 44' (yellow card)

OAK: Kai Greene 45'+ (yellow card)

SPK: Carlos Merancio 71' (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Baboucarr Njie (Justin Rasmussen), Gagi Margvelashvili, Daniel Gomez (Tyler Gibson), Wolfgang Prentice (Panos Armenakas), Peter Wilson, José Luis Sinisterra (Ali Elmasnaouy), Neveal Hackshaw, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Jürgen Damm (Ilya Alekseev), Kai Greene, Raphael Spiegel

Unused subs: Kendall McIntosh, Abdirizak Mohamed

Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 16 | Offsides: 2

SPOKANE VELOCITY LINEUP: Carlos Merancio, Camron Miller, David Garcia, Derek Waldeck, Lucky Opara, Luis Gil (Meredith Bryce), Jack Denton (Marcelo Lage), Andre Lewis, Anuar Peláez (Neco Brett), Pierre Reedy (Martin Gil), Ismaila Jome (Masango Akale)

Unused subs: Mark Hernández, Nil Vinyals

Shots: 4 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 1 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 1

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.