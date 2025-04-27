Rhode Island FC Dominates Westchester FC 4-1 in Jägermeister Cup Opener

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Once again firing on all cylinders to put itself in the driver's seat in the first half, Rhode Island FC opened its inaugural Jägermeister Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 win at USL League One side Westchester SC at Mount Vernon Memorial Field on Sunday. A pair of first-half goal contributions for Maxi Rodriguez and a brace from JJ Williams saw the Ocean State club close out a seven-game road trip with its highest offensive output of the season, and third win in its last four games in all competitions, to send the Ocean State club to the top of Group 4.

Rhode Island FC (1W-0L-0T) tested the Westchester frame for the first time in the ninth minute when Jojea Kwizera played JJ Williams down the right flank with a well-weighted through ball. Williams took the ball to the goal line before fighting through traffic and squaring a pass to a wide-open Noah Fuson in the 18-yard box, who lined a low effort straight into the hands of Westchester SC (0W-1L-0T) goalkeeper Dane Jacomen.

The Ocean state club continued to dominate in the first half, taking five corners and holding nearly 65% of the ball through the first 25 minutes. The early advantage paid off in the 26th minute when Frank Nodarse rose above everyone to head home Maxi Rodriguez's corner at the back post, giving the Ocean State club the lead with his second goal of 2025.

RIFC quickly doubled the advantage just two minutes later when JJ Williams opened his Jägermeister account to make it 2-0. After Maxi Rodriguez got in behind and saw his close-range shot denied by Jacomen, Williams cleaned up the rebound and nestled the ball into the open net from close range to put the Ocean State club in cruise control on the road.

It only took nine minutes for Rhode Island FC to find a third, forcing a dangerous turnover in the final third and converting in transition. This time, Williams fed Noah Fuson in behind, who sent a central ball to Rodgriguez in the 18-yard box. Wasting no time losing his marker and getting open, Rodriguez drilled a first-time effort into the bottom-left corner to give the Ocean State club a three-goal lead heading into the break.

Khano Smith's men continued to fire on all cylinders in the second half, making it 4-0 in the 65th minute and scoring in the second half for the first time all season when Williams completed his first brace of 2025. It started when Zach Herivaux evaded a tackle before sending a cutting central ball to Williams, who worked into open space and slotted a calm, right-footed finish past Jacomen and into the far side-netting to put the game to bed.

Westchester eventually pulled one back with just five minutes to play in regulation, denying Jackson Lee a chance for his first clean sheet of 2025. In the 85th minute, Jonathan Bolanos stripped the ball from Herivaux at the top of the 18-yard box and worked into a one-on-one position with Lee, catching RIFC out and depositing a low shot into the back of the net to make it 4-1.

Despite the late goal, the win marked a positive end to a seven-game road stretch to start the season for Rhode Island FC, and moved it to the top of Group 4 after the first slate of Jägermeister Cup games. Up next, the club will head home to Centreville Bank Stadium for the first of three-straight home games in seven days when it hosts San Antonio FC in its historic inaugural home opener on May 3 at 4 p.m. in front of a sold-out crowd.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Frank Nodarse (Maxi Rodriguez), 26th minute: Nodarse heads home Rodriguez's corner at the back post. WES 0, RI 1

RI - JJ Williams, 28th minute: Williams pounces on a loose deflection and tucks the ball into the open net. WES 0, RI 2

RI - Maxi Rodriguez (Noah Fuson), 37th minute: Rodriguez drills Fuson's cross into the bottom corner. WES 0, RI 3

RI - JJ Williams (Zack Herivaux), 65th minute: Williams completes his brace with a low finish to the far post. WES 0, RI 4

WES - Jonathan Bolanos, 85th minute: Bolanos forces a turnover at the top of the box and converts from close range. WES 1, RI 4

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The four-goal performance marked the highest offensive output of the season, and third-highest in club history.

Heading into the second round of group stage matches, Rhode Island FC sit at the top of Group 4.

The win marked the second time this season Rhode Island FC has scored three goals in one half this season.

In all three of its wins this year, Rhode Island FC has scored multiple goals within three minutes of each other in the first half.

Frank Nodarse's goal was his second goal of 2025 in all competitions, both of which have been scored against USL League One teams.

Maxi Rodriguez's goal and assist in the first half were both the first of his Rhode Island FC career. Rodriguez is the second player this season for Rhode Island FC to tally multiple goal contributions in a single half.

Noah Fuson's assist to Rodriguez was his first goal contribution of the season for Rhode Island FC. He is the club's all-time assist leader with 11 career helpers in Amber and Blue.

Williams's brace was his first multi-goal performance of the season, and fourth of his RIFC career. Williams now leads the team with four goals on the season, and is the club's all-time leader with 15 career goals.

William's second goal marked the first time Rhode Island FC has scored a goal in the second half in 2025.

Zach Herivaux's assist was his first of the season, and fourth of his RIFC career.

Defender Rio Hope-Gund made his first career start for Rhode Island FC in the win, completing 42 of his team-high 51 passes.

Kevin Vang made his 2025 debut for Rhode Island FC, replacing Jojea Kwizera as a second-half substitute in the 80th minute.

Cole Dewhurst made his professional debut, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 90th minute.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

